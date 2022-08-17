Google Search Displaying Far Fewer FAQ Rich Results Today

Aug 17, 2022
Rank Ranger reports show a significant drop again with the rich results for FAQs in the Google search results. Earlier this month 31% of the results the company tracked had FAQ rich results, now it is down to only 18% of those search results.

This is the second significant drop in Google displaying FAQ rich results in the past 30 days, we previously reported a 10-point drop or so a couple of weeks ago.

Here is the chart showing the two drops and then the bigger drop just two days ago:

Google has a developer page on FAQ markup and explains "a Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) page contains a list of questions and answers pertaining to a particular topic. Properly marked up FAQ pages may be eligible to have a rich result on Search and an Action on the Google Assistant, which can help your site reach the right users."

Here is what FAQ rich results look like on mobile:

I asked Rank Ranger to confirm all is good with their tracking tool and they did:

Did you see a drop on your site?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

