Google Search Displaying Far Fewer FAQ Rich Results Today

Rank Ranger reports show a significant drop again with the rich results for FAQs in the Google search results. Earlier this month 31% of the results the company tracked had FAQ rich results, now it is down to only 18% of those search results.

This is the second significant drop in Google displaying FAQ rich results in the past 30 days, we previously reported a 10-point drop or so a couple of weeks ago.

Here is the chart showing the two drops and then the bigger drop just two days ago:

Google has a developer page on FAQ markup and explains "a Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) page contains a list of questions and answers pertaining to a particular topic. Properly marked up FAQ pages may be eligible to have a rich result on Search and an Action on the Google Assistant, which can help your site reach the right users."

Here is what FAQ rich results look like on mobile:

I asked Rank Ranger to confirm all is good with their tracking tool and they did:

Yes, we saw that yesterday, it looks like faqs dropped for many keywords, we waited to see if it's stable before looking into the actual keywords and test if something else is replacing them or to find any pattern for this changehttps://t.co/MlAuO3SPaO — Shay Harel (@RangerShay) August 17, 2022

Did you see a drop on your site?

