Daily Search Forum Recap: August 13, 2024

Google is testing tons of links in AI Overviews. Bing was faster than Google in 2017. Google deactivated AdSense accounts in Russia. Google is testing mini knowledge panel cards. Google Knowledge Panels now with "connections."

A Google document that came out of the DOJ trails said that back in 2017, Bing Search was faster than Google was specifically looking at mobile queries. The document was an internal Google document and went through 10 elements of latency.

Google has deactivated all Russian-based AdSense accounts yesterday and will issue July earnings will be disbursed between August 21 and 26. Google added it will attempt to disburse any remaining balance in your account, if you have met the cancellation threshold and have no payment holds, within 60 days.

Google Search is testing miniature, or smaller, knowledge panel cards in the Google Search results. Instead of showing the massive knowledge panel at the top, Google shows this smaller card at the top right of the search results, which leaves the main search results higher at the top left of the page.

We've all been complaining about the lack of citations and links in the new Google AI Overviews. Recently Google began testing icons for link citations in the AI Overviews and has been testing them on and off. Here is one of those with tons of link icons, like about 20 of them, for one AI Overview.

Google can show the connections a person or entity have in its knowledge panel and break down those connections by category. In the example below, for Elon Musk, Google is showing the family connections, the work with connections and the people also search for connections.

For some reason, Google has these arcade-style workstation desks. So, normal workstations but dressed up to look like maybe old-fashioned arcade games. I could be wrong, but these desks caught my eye.

