Daily Search Forum Recap: August 11, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- That Massive Google Update Was Glitch & Bug - Search Results Back To Normal
Yesterday afternoon I reported on one of the biggest Google updates we have seen in a long time. It was so big and the results were so all over the place, many suspected it was a bug. And a bug it was. A Google spokesperson confirmed with me over email last night " I confirmed with the team that this is a bug that we are fixing but still in the process of fully diagnosing, so we don't have specific details to share right now."
- Big Google Search Update Rolling Out Now - August 10th
It looks like there is a big Google search ranking algorithm rolling out now, on August 10th. This is not a confirmed update by Google, at least not yet. But the chatter since 2pm ET today has been really high within the SEO community. The rank checking tools have not yet updated, but I suspect the tools will show something tomorrow.
- Google People Cards, Virtual Visiting Cards In India
Google has launched what they are calling "people cards" or "virtual visiting cards." Google said these people cards are "where you can highlight your existing website or social profiles you want people to visit, plus other information about yourself that you want others to know."
- Google Rich Results Test Now Supports Article Structured Data
Google has added article structured data support to the rich results test tool. So that is one less thing you need to rely on the structured data testing tool for and I am sure more and more is coming.
- Google Virtual Webmaster Conference Sold Out In Just Hours
After Google announced its first virtual webmaster conference, well, "unconference" - it was sold out within two hours. This is not a real conference in that there will be formal presentations. Instead, it seems like Googlers will kick off some ideas in each session and then have an open dialog with attendees.
- Google AdSense To Drop Western Union Payment Option
After over 13 years of offering Western Union as a payment method to Google AdSense publishers, Google has announced it is going away. Google said "as of August 10, 2020, you will no longer be able to select Western Union as a new form of payment." In early 2021, those who have already selected this as a payment option will have to pick another method.
- Google Biker Wearing A Mask
Here is a photo Google shared on Instagram of a Googler, a Google biker, on a speed bike and wearing a Google cycling jersey, with a mask on. Google said "Did you know it’s #WorldMaskWeek? 😷"
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- As a huge Apple CarPlay user, I am super happy about this. Google Maps in the CarPlay Dashboard https://t.co/SltMD80Gd9 https://t.co/yft3hXyvYk, Barry Schwartz on Twitter
- Pubcon Pro Las Vegas 2020 Goes Online, WebmasterWorld
- Is the image featured in SERP counted as an organic position?, WebmasterWorld
- Website Owner Gives Testimony on Google Behavior, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google rich results test tool adds support for article structured data
- DuckDuckGo: Google’s mobile share would drop 20% with new search choice screen
- Google announces ‘Virtual Webmaster Unconference’
- Next on Live with Search Engine Land: Season wrap-up—COVID and disruption
- Video: Andrew Goodman on paid search against big brands & proper PPC experiments
Other Great Search Stories:
