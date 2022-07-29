Daily Search Forum Recap: July 29, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has updated its search quality raters guidelines PDF last night, you want to check it out. Google now says core web vitals are not scored on noindexed pages. Google said age verification sites probably won't show in Google Discover. Google Maps added aerial views, more biking details, and much more. Google confirmed that embedding iframes with noindex does not hurt the page. Plus I posted the weekly SEO video recap, check it out, and subscribe.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Our 5 Doodle for Google finalists illustrate self-care, Google Blog

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.