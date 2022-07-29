Daily Search Forum Recap: July 29, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has updated its search quality raters guidelines PDF last night, you want to check it out. Google now says core web vitals are not scored on noindexed pages. Google said age verification sites probably won't show in Google Discover. Google Maps added aerial views, more biking details, and much more. Google confirmed that embedding iframes with noindex does not hurt the page. Plus I posted the weekly SEO video recap, check it out, and subscribe.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Updates Search Quality Raters Guidelines On July 28th
Google has updated its Google Search Quality Raters Guidelines PDF just a bit over 9 months since the last update. The document keeps getting smaller, from 175 pages in 2020 to 172 pages in 2021 and now to 167 pages in 2022.
- Google Core Web Vitals No Longer Impacted Pages With Noindex
In 2021, Google said that Core Web Vitals may also be graded based on pages on your site that are noindexed. Well, that is no longer the case according to an updated Google help document. A page that has noindex on it will no longer be factored into your Core Web Vitals and Google Page Experience scores.
- Google: Age Verification Requirement May Prevent Site From Surfacing In Google Discover
Danny Sullivan of Google said on Twitter that he believes that sites that require age verification would not surface in Google Discover. He added he has to confirm this but has not responded in three days since saying this originally.
- Google: Embedding Iframes With NoIndex Does Not NoIndex Your Page
This may be obvious to a lot of folks but embedding iframes can be a confusing topic to many. John Mueller of Google confirmed that if you embed an iframe that contains a meta noindex, it won't result in the page you are embedding the iframe being removed from the Google index.
- Google Maps To Add Aerial Views, More Biking Details & More
Google Maps announced it is adding photorealistic aerial views, new cycling route information, new notifications for sharing your location, and more.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: July Google Product Reviews Update, Quality Raters Guidelines, Things To Know Disappear, Core Web Vitals, Bing, Ads & More
This week, it was awkwardly quiet with the Google rankings and then Google dropped the bombshell, the July 2022 Google Product Review update touched down. Google also released new search quality raters guidelines...
- Google Fast Looking Sign
Here is a Google sign at the Google Chicago office that makes the super G logo look fast or on fire. It also looks like the bottom of the G is somewhat broken. Anyway, I found the sign speedy and wa
- Daily Search Forum Recap: July 28, 2022
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web...
