Google: Age Verification Requirement May Prevent Site From Surfacing In Google Discover

Jul 29, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Danny Sullivan of Google said on Twitter that he believes that sites that require age verification would not surface in Google Discover. He added he has to confirm this but has not responded in three days since saying this originally.

Danny wrote "I'll see if I can find out but it's highly likely our systems wouldn't surface content that requires age verification in Discover."

This came up after an interesting Twitter thread started by Lily Ray had JC ask if age verification would prevent a site from showing in Google Discover. Personally, I rarely see any site with age verification come up when I do searchers, I guess I am not searching for such things. And while I don't use Google Discover much, I have not seen it there either.

Here is the Twitter thread so you have the context:

Interesting conversation - don't you think?

Also, have you ever seen an age verification page come up in Google Discover?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

