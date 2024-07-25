Daily Search Forum Recap: July 25, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing launched its new generative search experience and it does seem to prioritize links to publishers. Reddit blocked Bing Search and other search engines but not Google. Google says again it will test ads within the AI Overviews. Apple Maps launched a beta version of its web version. Google Local Service Ads tests expanding the phone number.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Microsoft Now Testing Bing Generative Search Experience

Microsoft announced yesterday it has begun testing its new Bing generative search experience - so Bing GSE (versus Google SGE). "By combining the power of generative AI and large language models (LLMs) with the search results page, Bing's generative search creates a bespoke and dynamic response to a user's query," Microsoft wrote.

Microsoft announced yesterday it has begun testing its new Bing generative search experience - so Bing GSE (versus Google SGE). "By combining the power of generative AI and large language models (LLMs) with the search results page, Bing's generative search creates a bespoke and dynamic response to a user's query," Microsoft wrote. Reddit Blocked Bing Search & Others But Not Google

On July 1, 2024, Reddit updated its robots.txt file to prohibit most search engine and AI crawlers from accessing its content - including blocking Microsoft Bing. Reddit did not block Google Search, which we covered here a few weeks ago.

On July 1, 2024, Reddit updated its robots.txt file to prohibit most search engine and AI crawlers from accessing its content - including blocking Microsoft Bing. Reddit did not block Google Search, which we covered here a few weeks ago. Google Again: We Will Test Ads In AI Overviews Soon

Google said it again, it will soon test ads within its AI Overviews. Philipp Schindler, senior vice president and chief business officer for Google, said this in the earnings call on Tuesday night. He said, "soon we'll actually start testing search and shopping ads in AI Overviews for users in the U.S."

Google said it again, it will soon test ads within its AI Overviews. Philipp Schindler, senior vice president and chief business officer for Google, said this in the earnings call on Tuesday night. He said, "soon we'll actually start testing search and shopping ads in AI Overviews for users in the U.S." Apple Maps Web Version Launches Beta

Apple has launched a public beta version of Apple Maps on the web after launching the mobile app back almost 12 years ago on September 19, 2012. "Apple Maps on the web is available in public beta, allowing users around the world to access Maps directly from their browser," Apple wrote.

Apple has launched a public beta version of Apple Maps on the web after launching the mobile app back almost 12 years ago on September 19, 2012. "Apple Maps on the web is available in public beta, allowing users around the world to access Maps directly from their browser," Apple wrote. Google Local Service Ads Shows Phone Number On Hover

Google Local Service Ads can now show the business's phone number in the ad unit when you hover over your mouse cursor over the ad. It will then dynamically expand the ad to show the advertiser's phone number.

Google Local Service Ads can now show the business's phone number in the ad unit when you hover over your mouse cursor over the ad. It will then dynamically expand the ad to show the advertiser's phone number. Tree House & Hippie Van At Google Boulder Office

We have seen this area at the Google Boulder, Colorado office before, but I have not seen this hippie-looking van with flowers on it and such. This gives off a certain vibe for the office, don't you think?

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Apple critique of Google's Topics API based on bad code, The Register

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Don’t Start an Original Research Project Before Answering These 8 Questions, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.