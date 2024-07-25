Daily Search Forum Recap: July 25, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Bing launched its new generative search experience and it does seem to prioritize links to publishers. Reddit blocked Bing Search and other search engines but not Google. Google says again it will test ads within the AI Overviews. Apple Maps launched a beta version of its web version. Google Local Service Ads tests expanding the phone number.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Microsoft Now Testing Bing Generative Search Experience
Microsoft announced yesterday it has begun testing its new Bing generative search experience - so Bing GSE (versus Google SGE). "By combining the power of generative AI and large language models (LLMs) with the search results page, Bing's generative search creates a bespoke and dynamic response to a user's query," Microsoft wrote.
-
Reddit Blocked Bing Search & Others But Not Google
On July 1, 2024, Reddit updated its robots.txt file to prohibit most search engine and AI crawlers from accessing its content - including blocking Microsoft Bing. Reddit did not block Google Search, which we covered here a few weeks ago.
-
Google Again: We Will Test Ads In AI Overviews Soon
Google said it again, it will soon test ads within its AI Overviews. Philipp Schindler, senior vice president and chief business officer for Google, said this in the earnings call on Tuesday night. He said, "soon we'll actually start testing search and shopping ads in AI Overviews for users in the U.S."
-
Apple Maps Web Version Launches Beta
Apple has launched a public beta version of Apple Maps on the web after launching the mobile app back almost 12 years ago on September 19, 2012. "Apple Maps on the web is available in public beta, allowing users around the world to access Maps directly from their browser," Apple wrote.
-
Google Local Service Ads Shows Phone Number On Hover
Google Local Service Ads can now show the business's phone number in the ad unit when you hover over your mouse cursor over the ad. It will then dynamically expand the ad to show the advertiser's phone number.
-
Tree House & Hippie Van At Google Boulder Office
We have seen this area at the Google Boulder, Colorado office before, but I have not seen this hippie-looking van with flowers on it and such. This gives off a certain vibe for the office, don't you think?
Other Great Search Threads:
- Yes, and so will phrase and broad match when the query is identical to the keyword! So regardless of match type, Search will be prioritized over PMax when you have an eligible keyword that's identical to the query. The onl, AdsLiaison on X
- Don’t tell anyone, but Bing [site:] operator seems not to be working consistently, and I’m here for all the conspiracy theories, Pedro Dias on X
- Selamat pagi Jakarta! Search Central Live Jakarta 2024 is kicked off by our own Agung! So... many... people!!! So excited!, Google Search Central on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Microsoft confirms Reddit blocked Bing Search
- Bing testing new generative search experience
- Google’s AI push reshapes ad landscape as privacy concerns linger
- Google will ‘soon’ test search, shopping ads in AI Overviews
- How to recover from Google Ads performance drops
- Can’t keep up? 3 timeless ways to future-proof SEO
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Apple critique of Google's Topics API based on bad code, The Register
Industry & Business
- Competitor Isn't Responsible for Google Knowledge Panel's Contents-International Star Registry v. RGIFTS, Eric Goldman
- Google to give Waymo up to $5 billion for self-driving cars, QZ
- Helping Brits to make AI work for them, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- Don’t Start an Original Research Project Before Answering These 8 Questions, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Backed by Microsoft, AWS, and Meta, the Overture Maps Foundation launches first open map datasets, TechCrunch
- Black Hat Tactic Moving Google Map Pins Still Ongoing, Near Media
- Look out MapQuest, Apple Maps debuts on the web in beta, AppleInsider
- Google Maps adds features to improve navigating flyovers and narrow roads in India, TechCrunch
- How to use the new 'Search Here' feature in Apple Maps with iOS 18, AppleInsider
Mobile & Voice
- Google has big new ideas about the Play Store, The Verge
- Google Gemini just rolled out first new voice — what you need to know, Tom's Guide
- Google uses Paris Olympics to showcase Gemini AI, QZ
- What does Google Gemini do with your data? It's complicated, The Register
- You can now talk to Gemini without installing it, here's how, PhoneArena
SEO
- Google Is the Only Search Engine That Works on Reddit Now Thanks to AI Deal, 404 Media
- How SEO and SEM Strategies Work Together, TopRank Marketing
- How to Improve Content Using the Schema.org Vocabulary, Schema App Solutions
- What to know about Google's new Merchant Center, Google Blog
PPC
- Competitor Ad Spend: How to Uncover Your Rival’s Budget, Semrush
- 3 Reasons to Leverage Google Ads in a Privacy-Focused Landscape, JumpFly
- A Guide To Keyword Prioritization & The Newest Query Matching Controls In Google Ads, Search Engine Journal
- Google Ads are a ‘Sham’ But Companies Have to Buy Them: Study, Northeastern University
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.