Google Local Service Ads can now show the business's phone number in the ad unit when you hover over your mouse cursor over the ad. It will then dynamically expand the ad to show the advertiser's phone number.

Khushal Bherwani noticed this and posted about this on X - I was able to replicate this, so here is a GIF of it in action:

I am not sure if I like this format, I don't like when things move other things around on the page.

New ? @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/KQBvrFyM7U — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) July 24, 2024

