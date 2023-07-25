Daily Search Forum Recap: July 25, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said site names in the title tag are fine, you don't need to remove it because Google might for the title link. Google also said spam networks share your site's vulnerabilities, so make sure to patch your site after a search spam attack. Bing Chat may get a search expert mode interface. Google is testing more comparison site features. Google Business Profile away mode and message status is rolling out.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Bing Chat May Get An Expert Mode Search Interface
Microsoft might build an expert mode search interface for Bing Chat for those who may want to do more advanced prompting. Mikhail Parakhin, the Bing CEO, said on Twitter, "Yes, we are contemplating a more sophisticated interface for the 'expert' users."
- Google Business Profile Messaging With Availability Status & Away Mode Settings
Google Business Profiles messaging feature may be rolling out the ability to set your status to respond to messages and the ability to configure your away mode.
- Google Search Comparison Sites List & Box Interface
Yesterday I covered the hotel version of Google Search testing a comparison sites carousel and a new search filter. Well, it seems it is not specific to just hotels but works for comparing websites in general and also for more categories.
- Google: Spammy Link Networks Share Vulnerable Sources With Each Other
Google's John Mueller said that when a link spammer (or I guess any time of spammer) find a vulnerability on a website, they might share that vulnerability with their network of spammers. So it is important that you close any vulnerabilities on your site not just from a specific spammer but from future spammers who may have been told about your site.
- Google: Just Because Google Drops Your Site Name From Its Title; Doesn't Mean You Should
Should you put your site name in your title tag? Google's John Mueller said it really shouldn't be an SEO decision. John Mueller seems to be a fan of having a site name in the title, despite this site not doing that for our article pages.
- Google Signage: Colored Pieces Of Wood
Here is an interesting Google sign, the super G logo, that is in the GooglePlex, the Mountain View, California office. It seems the logo is made up of pieces of colored wood.
Other Great Search Threads:
- There is definitely a sandbox at Google, but that's where they play volleyball after work. Why would a search engine artificially delay showing something awesome?, John Mueller on Twitter
- 301 a Chinese URL - do you just use the unicode - is that ok?, Reddit
- Search Console has all of this - you can check the page with the inspect URL tool. To be honest, I suspect there's more than just the cookie banner that's broken, but if you inspect URL, look at the HTML, and can't find any keywords from the primary conte, John Mueller on Twitter
- Website has been down for 5+ days - any long-term impact?, Reddit
- That is not how any of that works, sorry., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- TikTok launches text posts
- Twitter is now brand X
- GA4 custom report builder adds 33 ecommerce dimensions, metrics
- Google Performance Max now lets you create product collections
- Google to fix link report in Search Console
- What we can learn from past and present Google algorithm updates
- Unleashing enterprise SEO superpowers: The 4 pillars for SEO success
- Top AI tips and prompts to supercharge your content marketing
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Google owes $338.7 mln in Chromecast patent case, US jury says, Reuters
- Google's 2023 Environmental Report, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- What is Content Optimization?, BruceClay
- How Subscribed Audiences Drive Success, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Maps users are choosing more fuel-efficient routes, The Verge
- How to Add or Claim an Opendi Business Listing, BrightLocal
Mobile & Voice
- Apple rolls out iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6, AppleInsider
- Apple Vision Pro developers can now get a head start, AppleInsider
SEO
- 6 Ways ChatGPT Can Improve Your SEO, Moz
- Introducing 7 time saving presets we guarantee will streamline your SEO workflow, Majestic
- Stop Using Meta Keywords for SEO, JumpFly
PPC
- Google Discovery Ads Guide: Best Practices for Campaigns, Tinuiti
- Image and Location Assets in New Accounts, Google Ads Developer Blog
- The 7 Pillars of Building a Future-Proof PPC Account Structure, WordStream
- Google Web Environment Integrity draft draws developer rage, The Register
- Google’s nightmare “Web Integrity API” wants a DRM gatekeeper for the web, Ars Technica
Search Features
- Google Discover tests prominent search bar suggestions [Gallery], 9to5Google
- Microsoft Bing AI now has dark mode, Google Chrome support, 9to5Google
- ChatGPT Plugins Pose Security Risks, Wired
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.