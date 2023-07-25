Daily Search Forum Recap: July 25, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said site names in the title tag are fine, you don't need to remove it because Google might for the title link. Google also said spam networks share your site's vulnerabilities, so make sure to patch your site after a search spam attack. Bing Chat may get a search expert mode interface. Google is testing more comparison site features. Google Business Profile away mode and message status is rolling out.

