Bing Chat May Get An Expert Mode Search Interface

Microsoft might build an expert mode search interface for Bing Chat for those who may want to do more advanced prompting.

Mikhail Parakhin, the Bing CEO, said on Twitter, "Yes, we are contemplating a more sophisticated interface for the "expert" users."

There are many sites that offer basic search interfaces and also offer a more detailed or "expert" mode for advanced searchers. This is not just search engines that do this, but also like airlines like United Airlines expert mode. They are designed for users who know what they are doing at a more advanced level.

What this interface might look like for Bing Chat is unknown but we know Microsoft is contemplating such an idea.

Here are those tweets:

Yes, we are contemplating a more sophisticated interface for the “expert” users. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) July 22, 2023

