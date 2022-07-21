Daily Search Forum Recap: July 21, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Business Profiles has new FAQs feature to let you automate some of your messaging with customers over Google Search and Google Maps. Google is testing "reviews aren't verified" labels in Google local business listings. Google's people also ask feature has returned to normal levels. Google's local pack shows an hours filter that also lets you filter by day of the week. Google's search timer and stopwatch just stopped working.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Business Profiles Messaging FAQs For Automated Responses To Customers
Google My Business has added a new feature to automate responses to customer messages through Google Search and Google Maps. It is a frequently asked question section where you enter the FAQs, and Google can respond with answers when the customer's question match.
- Google People Also Ask Back To Normal Levels
Ten days ago, we reported that the people also ask feature dropped down 30 percentage points in terms of how often the feature is shown in Google Search. Well, now it seems to be back in full force, according to RankRanger and Semrush.
- Google Tests "Reviews Aren't Verified" Label
Google is testing a new label to notate that the reviews aren't verified in Google Search and Google Map. The label is above the reviews in the local business listing and it says "reviews aren't verified."
- Google Local Pack Hours Filter By Day Of Week
Google Search's local pack has for a long time let you filter the local results by hours of operation. But I am not sure when Google added by the day of the week. I am not sure if this is new but I don't think I've seen it before.
- Google Search Timer & Stopwatch Stop Ticking
The Google countdown timer and stopwatch feature seem to have stopped working. It seemed the Google stopwatch stopped ticking on July 19th. This feature first came up in Google about a decade ago.
- Store Sign: Coffee Shop Near Me
Here is a store with a sign, I assume its name is this, "coffee shop near me." Yea, the store is named Coffee Shop Near Me. Now try finding that store on Google. This reminds me of the dental office
Other Great Search Threads:
- I'll leave you with this final video of Explore based on a search for "best seo bloggers". I think Google's Explore algo ran out of ideas. Watch the progress (and categories) as I enter Explore and scroll down. Wow, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- Maybe? I can't tell from just that. I suspect the HTML-encoding is unnecessary ("&" is probably just "&"), assuming you copied the URL from t, John Mueller on Twitter
- Signal manipulation is still possible. I have observed a fake site avoiding Google's anti-spam algorithms over the last 12 months with peak in performance marked since May 2022 core update. Fascinating stuff and lots to learn from. DM m, DEJAN on Twitter
- We’ve been working to make high-quality video ad creation easier for businesses of all sizes. Video creation is now fully launched in Google Ads Asset Library. You can also quickly add voice-over to your new & existing video, AdsLiaison on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google adds automated messaging through Business Profiles frequently asked questions
- Google launched three new ad creation tools
- Google Search Console adds CNAME DNS verification
Other Great Search Stories:
