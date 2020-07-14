Daily Search Forum Recap: July 14, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google: Links From Lower Quality Sites To Your Site Doesn't Necessarily Hurt

Let's say your site has a DA of one billion and you get a link from a site that has a DA of 999,999,999, which is obviously less than one billion - can that hurt your Google rankings? In short, does getting links from pages that are lower quality than the place the link is directed to hurt your Google rankings?

Google Books Ngram Viewer Gets Fresh Data Through 2019

The Google Books Ngram Viewer, a tool that shows you how often phrases occur in books over time, now shows data through 2019. In short, this tool displays a graph showing how those phrases have occurred in a corpus of books. Previously, it showed data through 2012.

Google My Business Will Notify Business Of Listing Suspensions

Google will soon begin sending email notifications to businesses when their business listings or accounts are suspended with Google My Business. Until now, if your listing is suspended, you won't know about it until you login to Google My Business to find out.

Google Shopping Actions Disallows Downloadable Software CDs & DVDs

Google at the end of this month, end of July, will start to disallow marketing of downloadable software CDs and DVDs through Google Shopping Ads. This does not include video game DVDs, those will still be allowed.

AdSense For Search To Display Google Shopping Ads

If you run AdSense ads on your site and you have AdSense for Search, where you use Google AdSense to monetize your search results - Google may start to show Shopping Ads in those search results. This requires no code changes on your part and will begin on August 20, 2020.

Google Doodle Station

Here is a photo I found the other day of a "Doodle Stations" with markers at the GooglePlex in California. I suspect this is a new photo, maybe someone setting up coloring on a day off but I am not su

