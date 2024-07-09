Daily Search Forum Recap: July 9, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Last night, Google had another indexing outage where it was not indexing new content for about an hour. Google is testing country labels in the search result snippets. Google has a new IPTC digital source type that it understands named compositeWithTrainedAlgorithmicMedia. Bing is testing nutrion labels in the image results. Google changed its mind on ads for opioid painkillers. Google Merchant Center and Google Ads is switching to the new feed label.

