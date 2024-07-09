Daily Search Forum Recap: July 9, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Last night, Google had another indexing outage where it was not indexing new content for about an hour. Google is testing country labels in the search result snippets. Google has a new IPTC digital source type that it understands named compositeWithTrainedAlgorithmicMedia. Bing is testing nutrion labels in the image results. Google changed its mind on ads for opioid painkillers. Google Merchant Center and Google Ads is switching to the new feed label.
Google Search Bug: Not Indexing or Serving New Content Again
Google Search is currently having yet another indexing bug, similar to what Google Search experienced just about two weeks ago on June 20th. Google is not indexing new content that was recently published in the past hour or so.
Google Tests Country Label In Search Result Snippets
Google may be testing showing which country the site operates in with a country label attached to the search result snippet. In the example below, Google is showing a "South African" label with the country flag and the country written out at the top of the snippet next to the site name.
Google Ads Changes Its Mind - Will Not Allow Opioid Painkillers Ads
Last month we reported that Google Ads began to allow some ads for opioid painkillers, like to discuss awareness and abuse. Well, Google decided to "indefinitely pausing this policy update" and not allow search ads for opioid painkillers.
Google Search Extracts Composite Images With Trained Algorithmic Media Types
Google Search now supports a new IPTC digital source type for images which seems to be about reading if an image was made in help with AI. Google added compositeWithTrainedAlgorithmicMedia to the IPTC photo metadata documentation this morning.
Google Ads & Google Merchant Center Country of Sale Migrating To New Feed Label
A couple of years ago, I reported that Google has changed how your feeds work in Merchant Center for countries by removing the need to list a primary country and additional countries and replacing them with target countries. Now Google is emailing advertisers letting them know that if you are currently using Country of Sale it will migrate to the feed label functionality.
Bing Search Tests Labeling Images With Nutrition Details
Bing is testing adding nutritional details to images in its search results. It includes labeling food products with "high calcium," "lean protein," "anti-inflammatory," and other labels.
Doogler With Google Laptop & NY Coffee
Here is a photo the Life at Google channel shared of a cute dog where a Google bandana, at a laptop, drinking from a New York mug at the Google office. Dogs at Google are Dooglers, by the way.
