A couple of years ago, I reported that Google has changed how your feeds work in Merchant Center for countries by removing the need to list a primary country and additional countries and replacing them with target countries. Now Google is emailing advertisers letting them know that if you are currently using Country of Sale it will migrate to the feed label functionality.

Navah Hopkins posted on LinkedIn an email she received about this change. It says that starting in August 2024, "all Shopping and Performance Max campaigns in your Google Ads account which are currently using Country of Sale to match Merchant Center feeds will automatically upgrade to the new Feed label functionality."

Google added that there is no action you need to take with this change, it is automatic.

When the migration happens, you can expect:

This change will apply to all campaigns currently using Country of Sale.

These campaigns will continue to run uninterrupted and there will be no changes to the way they function.

After this change, you will no longer be able to create new campaigns using Country of Sale.

Google has more details on feed labels here, it says:

Feed labels let you advertise all products with the same feed label in a Shopping or Performance Max campaign. You can select only one feed label per campaign. Feed labels allow more flexibility in campaign targeting. For example, feeds using the same language could be given the same feed label, making it easier to target those feeds in one campaign. In the past, products were selected for campaigns based on the “country of sale”. If you’ve used “country of sale” to select products for your ad campaigns, feed labels can be used as a replacement to continue to classify your various feeds by country, allowing you to maintain your current campaign structure. For campaigns created before the introduction of feed labels, the feed label will automatically be set to the 2 letter country-code of the original “primary country of sale” field, ensuring that any existing targeting continues uninterrupted. Learn more about how to Show products in all countries using a single feed. If you add a feed label, all of the products in this feed will be duplicated and the copies will have no performance history. The feed label you select will determine which feeds from the selected Merchant Center account can be advertised in this campaign. You can manage your feed labels in Merchant Center.

