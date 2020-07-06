Daily Search Forum Recap: July 6, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
- Regular Expression Filter Coming To Google Search Console Performance Report
People either love or hate regular expressions, so if you love them - you are going to love what is coming to Google Search Console's Performance report. Google is adding the ability to use regular expressions in that report according to an updated help document.
- Vlog #74: Christi Olson On Audience Targeting & Digital Commerce Strategy
Christi Olson (@ChristiJOlson), is the head of Evangelism for Search and Advertising at Microsoft. She speaks around the world and is super smart and an amazing communicator...
- Gary Illyes From Google Quizzes SEOs
Google's Gary Illyes posted a pop quiz for SEOs the other day on Twitter. The responses of the poll showed that SEOs are split on the answer of how Google would handle a contradictory robots.txt file directive.
- Google: Spam Reports Not Used For Manual Actions
Gary Illyes from Google posted on the Google blog that spam reports are not used for manual actions. That spam reports are used for improving Google's spam detection algorithms. Was it ever used for manual actions? Gary would not say.
- Google Tests Boxed In Related Searches User Interface
Google is yet again testing another user interface for the related searches. We saw magnifying glass icons, we saw too many related searches and much more. Now we are seeing these boxed in as a test.
- Tony Hawk At Google Detroit Months Ago
Back in October of 2019, Tony Hawk, the legendary skate boarder, spoke at Google's Detroit office on the topic of "What Marketers can learn from Skateboarding." The photo isn't great, there are a few
- There are no best solutions for rolling back a site move after 24 hours, the options are pretty much all bad, and a good reason to do significant testing beforehand. If you end up needing it, I'd just redirect, John Mueller on Twitter
- If you find something inconsistent in our docs, please file feedback through the feedback tool of every page on https://t.co/jZQOPOw1hn. Both @LizziHarvey and i look at the (high quality) feedbacks every singl, Gary Illyes on Twitter
- Your Windows 10 search bar has the power to search the web thanks to Bing. If you’re hungry for a quick answer, skip the browser and get straight to the results. https://t.co/SY5IcgGD2H, Bing on Twitter
- Your site seems to be indexed normally, even the blog posts that you seem to be copying from oher sites. In general, I'd recommend making a site with your own unique, compelling, and high-qualitty content., John Mueller on Twitter
- The /r/TechSEO community is stoked to host @g33konaut on our next AMA. Martin is a developer advocate on the Webmaster Trends Analyst team at @Google Switzerland. Join us Wednesday, July 8th. https://t.co/gnXOGSwFce https://t, Jeff Louella on Twitter
- Usually it takes up to a week, but it can happen that it takes a bit more. I'd double-check that you have the right version verified (or use domain-verification) and give it a bit more time., John Mueller on Twitter
