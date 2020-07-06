Gary Illyes From Google Quizzes SEOs

Google's Gary Illyes posted a pop quiz for SEOs the other day on Twitter. The responses of the poll showed that SEOs are split on the answer of how Google would handle a contradictory robots.txt file directive.

Gary asked "how will this affect crawling:"

User-agent: *

Disallow: /

Allow: /

He said try not to use a tool when answering.

The results after almost 2,500 responses to the poll were that 52% said this will lead to everything being disallowed and 48% said it will lead to everything being allowed.

Here are the results:

Try answering without the help of a tool. How will this affect crawling:



User-agent: *

Disallow: /

Allow: / — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) July 2, 2020

Former Googler, Pedro Dias said order matters but current Googler showed some notes that may say otherwise:

Then Pedro showed the tool:

The answer should be clear cut?

Honestly, if any SEO would see this in a robots.txt - they would just make sure to clean it up and make sure the directives were clear. But it was a fun poll to see.

Forum discussion at Twitter.