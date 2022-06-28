Daily Search Forum Recap: June 28, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We have yet another unconfirmed Google search ranking update rolling out now. Google said near duplicate URLs with canonicals still can lead to the wrong URL ranking. Google seems to be adding pros and cons to some snippets. Google Shopping Ads is testing a brand/merchant slider. Microsoft Bing autocomplete tab is awkward.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Update Brewing Again June 27-28th
After maybe four or five days of calm, we are seeing new signs of more larger Google Search ranking algorithm tremors and volatility. This new one seems to just be kicking off, some of the tracking tools are already picking up on it and we have chatter from within the SEO community about a possible update on June 27th and today, June 28th.
- Google: Near Duplicate URLs With Canonical Still Can Lead To Wrong URL Ranking
There is an interesting thread on Reddit on a topic we touched on here several times, the topic of Google ranking the wrong version of the URL in Google Search. It all stems back to the URLs you want Google to rank being near duplicate to the URL Google ends up ranking.
- Google Adds Pros & Cons To Search Result Snippets
Normally when someone sends me a sophisticated search result snippet from Google and I dig in, I find a reason for how Google came up with this snippet. But it seems like in this case below, Google is being a bit more sophisticated and showing pros and cons in the snippet without the web site having mentioned pros and cons specifically.
- Google Shopping Ads Tests Retail Brand Slider
Google seems to be testing a new feature for shopping ads, where as you slide through the shopping ads carousel, it shows you which stores retail brands are being displayed.
- Bing Autocomplete Tells Searches To Use Tab To Fill In
Microsoft Bing is testing a new annotation in the autocomplete search results to communicate to searchers that they can tap the tab key to finish the autocomplete without clicking on the term. Here is a screenshot of this that I can replicate - no you cannot click on the word "tab" but using tab on your keyboard does do the work.
- Mundo Bita At Google Brazil Office
I saw this photo on Instagram, used Google Lens to figure out who this cartoon character is and discovered his name is Mundo Bita. They were at the Google Brazil office I think for some YouTube subsc
Other Great Search Threads:
- Question about recommending Dynamic Rendering : TechSEO, Reddit
- Turned off "Automated App Extensions" in the extensions section of an account, because there's no app campaigns in the account. Now all campaigns' status is "App Not Launched" and the ads aren't serving. and it's Friday. and wait ti, Greg on Twitter
- If you are not prioritizing organic Google Merchant, rethink your priorities. Search result indicating that 5+ alternatives to Walmart exist for this set of lamps. Google Merchant feeds populate this info. https://t.co/MJ5j8, Gianluca Fiorelli on Twitter
- Our YouTube channel just hit 500K subscribers! Huge thanks to our Search Central community - Check out our latest videos and let us know what you want to see more of by replying to this tweet, Google Search Central on Twitter
- Soft 404 is basically a 404. Fun fact: they're also called crypto 404., John Mueller on Twitter
- This weekend me and 30 other marketers did what marketers often do..., Andrew Shotland on Twitter
- Usually this happens when a site loses verification for a longer time. This data doesn't back-fill. Sometimes you can verify a different "ver, John Mueller on Twitter
- When I started in #SEO, I was obsessed with fixing every issue I could find, every redirect, every 404 error, every canonical... But then I realized that good SEO does not equal perfectly optimized websites. Good S, Kristina Azarenko on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- How to build a framework for PPC measurement in 2023
- TikTok introduces Attribution Manager with flexible windows
- Google Marketing Live 2022: Reactions from the experts
- 30+ agencies form new group to support reproductive rights
- What to do if you’re negatively impacted by a major algorithm update
- 21 ways to keep your marketing team productive
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Analytics is losing track of millions of users as regulators ban the service, Android Police
- How to Create a Great Lead Gen Dashboard? Best Practices, Top Metrics and Examples, Databox Blog
- In-Depth Guide on Funnel Tracking in Google Analytics 4 (GA4), Online Metrics
Industry & Business
- Firm That Serves Legal Documents Says Competitor Stole SEO Trade Secrets, New York Law Journal
- Take It From a Software Engineer: Big Tech's Monopoly Is Stifling Innovation, Newsweek
- Helping local journalism thrive online, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- 10+ Top Content & Search Marketing Insights from MnSearch Summit 2022, Online Marketing Blog
Local & Maps
- Google makes Earth Engine available to all businesses and governments, ZDNet
- Improve Your Content Marketing Program With Slow-Time Ideas, Content Marketing Institute
Mobile & Voice
- Google’s worst hardware flop was introduced 10 years ago today, The Verge
- Speechmatics raises $62M for its inclusive approach to speech-to-text AI, TechCrunch
SEO
- Building an SEO Testing Mindset, Semrush
- How to Do an Audit of Your 301 Redirects, I Love SEO
- Traditional SEO vs. Local SEO: Which Does Your Business Need?, SearchLab Digital
- The MobileMoxie SERPerator SEO Chrome Extension, MobileMoxie
- The SEO Process in a Nutshell (4 Steps), Ahrefs
PPC
- Financial Services Advertising in Australia, Singapore and Taiwan (June 2022), Google Advertising Policies Help
- How to Optimize Performance Max Campaigns in Google Ads?, PPC Expo
- Trends for engagement at Microsoft Advertising, Microsoft Advertising
- Microsoft Features Automated Promotions For Shopping Ads, FeedArmy
- SparkToro Demographics: 3 Underrated Ways to Upgrade Your Marketing, SparkToro
Other Search
- Upgrading from Google Hangouts to Google Chat, Google Blog
- Scoop: Google moves to keep campaign messages out of spam, Axios
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.