Daily Search Forum Recap: June 28, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

This was a sad weekend - we lost a true brilliant mind in the SEO industry, someone who has advanced the industry leaps and bounds and someone who was always smiling - Russ Jones passed away. Google did share a detailed document on how it handles HTTP status codes and network and DNS issues. Google spoke about using accented words in your content. Google AdSense link units seem to be officially gone. And much more. RIP Russ Jones.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.