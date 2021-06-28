Daily Search Forum Recap: June 28, 2021

Jun 28, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

This was a sad weekend - we lost a true brilliant mind in the SEO industry, someone who has advanced the industry leaps and bounds and someone who was always smiling - Russ Jones passed away. Google did share a detailed document on how it handles HTTP status codes and network and DNS issues. Google spoke about using accented words in your content. Google AdSense link units seem to be officially gone. And much more. RIP Russ Jones.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Russ Jones: Brilliant Friend To The Industry
    It is heartbreaking to have to write that Russ Jones has passed away unexpectedly on Thursday. He leaves behind a wife and three daughters. I've known Russ since my early days in SEO, he was one of the brightest minds in our space, he was also one of the friendliest and funny people you could know. His smarts, smile and humor made him so special.
  • Google Documents How HTTP Status Codes, Network & DNS Errors Impact Google Search
    Google has added a help document that has shows how How HTTP status codes, and network and DNS errors affect Google Search. The page goes through each type of code and error and tell you how GoogleBot and Google Search will be impacted by it.
  • Google Suggests Use Both Both Accented & Not Accented Versions In Content
    Google's John Mueller was asked in the video hangout this past Friday if how to handle brand or product names with accented characters, like maybe Škoda Auto via Skoda Auto. Do you use the word spelled Škoda with the accent in the name or Skoda without it? The answer is probably include both variations in your content.
  • Google AdSense Link Units Fully Retired
    Last December, Google told us they are retiring the Google AdSense link units, one of the early popular ad formats within Google AdSense. Google just announced the company has "now reached the final stage of that process" by "removing fixed-sized link units from the AdSense interface."
  • Google Local Q&A Related To Your Search Feature
    A couple of years ago we saw Google show related to your search for the Google Local Posts. Now Google is showing "related to your search" section for the Google Local Q&A area.
  • Vlog #126: Mad Mango On Local SEO For Trade Businesses
    My first inside meeting since COVID made us close the office in March 2019 was with the Mad Mango team...
  • Spock Mueller At Google Dublin Marking The Spot
    Here is a photo from 2019 of a Spock cardboard cut with John Mueller's face on it at the Google Dublin office. We've seen this Spock cut out before, it was the badge holder. We've also seen John's fac

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

