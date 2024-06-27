Daily Search Forum Recap: June 27, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing link cards at the top of the AI Overviews. Google says it is working on improving its ranking algorithms at the system level, not site by site level. Google Ads has updated its query matching and brand controls and advertisers are happy. Google Chrome launched some new search features for mobile devices. Google Search is testing sliding the page right when you type a new query.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Tests AI Overview Link Cards At The Top
Google is testing placing the link cards at the top of the AI Overviews box within Google Search. Instead of having them deep at the bottom, they are being tested at the top, which would clearly drive more clicks to publishers than the current implementation.
Google: Our Search Rankings Can Improve But At Scale & System Level
Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said it again, that "there's clearly more we should be doing" with ranking websites that deserve to rank better in Google Search. He clarified that this is not something Google does manually, on a per-site basis. Instead, Google does this at scale by updating its ranking systems and algorithms, he said.
Google Ads Changes Query Matching & Brand Controls - Advertisers Happy
Google Ads announced updates to its Search ads query matching and brand controls that made advertisers happy (it has been a while). The updates include better reporting for misspellings, negative keywords now block misspellings, and changes to brand inclusions and brand exclusions.
Google Chrome For Mobile Adds Local Chrome Actions, Search Shortcuts & Trends
Google has announced a number of new search-related features to its mobile version of the Chrome browser. These updates include new local Chrome Actions, new search shortcuts, trending in search suggestions and more.
Google Tests Search Results Sliding Right To Next Page On New Query
Google seems to be testing (or maybe it is a bug) having the search results page slide over right to the next page (visually at least) when you enter a new query. It seems like some new animation when you change your query from the Google Search results page.
Google I'm Feeling Lucky Swag Dispenser
Google has some sort of booth set up in Kraków, Poland and at that booth was a swag dispenser. The booth looks like a Google search home page and has an I'm Feeling Lucky button to press to get some Google swag, I think.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Looks like Google might be looking to switch up the appearance of free listings in the Shopping tab. Seeing a test in the US where it has product grids (that prev. only appeared in the main section) instead of the Shopping results. UK ha, SERP Alert on X
- Google results have gotten worse, and it’s costing you money. To illustrate this, we analyzed the top results for one of the most popular search queries: “best rewards credit cards.” The top results are not the best for consumers., WalletHub on LinkedIn
- We're sharing an update on the advanced Voice Mode we demoed during our Spring Update, which we remain very excited about: We had planned to start rolling this out in alpha to a small group of ChatGPT Plus users in late June, but need on, OpenAI on X
- When SEO tools surface your tweet ranking for a competitive YMYL finance query. Note, it's already on page 2 and will drop quickly, but that was fun while it lasted. It was #5 for a good part of yesterday, Glenn Gabe on X
- Apologies for the slow response. It seems there was an issue earlier today that has since been addressed. If you're continuing to experience issues, let me know (DMs are open)." / X, AdsLiaison on X
- If SEO Dies - What Would You Do for Work?, Reddit
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google testing AI Overviews with link cards at the top
- Google Chrome mobile adds local places to Chrome Actions
- 5 new features coming to Google Analytics 4
- Google Ads unveils major updates to search query matching
- How will generative AI impact website rankings and traffic?
- SEO implementation: A comprehensive guide
- Repurposing content: How to extend the life of your content assets
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Four ways Google Analytics can help your business grow, Google Blog
- Funnel Acquires Adtriba, Bill Hartzer
Industry & Business
- Google tells court Epic Games' injunction demands too costly, The Register
- Google testing facial recognition technology for security near Seattle, CNBC
- Microsoft marketer Kathleen Hall to exit after 16 years, Ad Age
- Recipe bloggers want Congress to scrutinize Google’s “AI Overviews”, Washington Post
- Bing censors mentions of Xi Jinping more than Chinese competitors, Rest of World
- Google, CME Group Will Build Illinois Facility To Support Trading On Google Cloud, Binow
- OpenAI’s China Block to Reshape AI Scene as Big Players Like Alibaba Pounce, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- How To Build a Winning Content Plan for Social Media [Template], Content Marketing Institute
- How to capture business content with Galaxy AI's Generative Edit and Edit Suggestions, Samsung Business Insights
- WPP promises brands ‘exponentially more content’ with AI Production Studio, Marketing Dive
Local & Maps
- How to use CarPlay's handy new features in iOS 18, AppleInsider
- Google Maps alternative PamPam makes map sharing easier, Fast Company
- iOS 18 is about to make Apple Maps better than ever, Digital Trends
- Waze Won't Copy This Google Maps Feature Despite the Obvious Benefit, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- I Wore Meta Ray-Bans in Montreal to Test Their AI Translation Skills. It Did Not Go Well, Wired
- Don’t like Gemini? Bring back Google Assistant with this simple trick, The Indian Express
- Google Will Let You Personalize Gemini After Your Favorite Celeb, Gizmodo
SEO
- 7 Ways to Compare Keywords to Choose the Right Ones, Semrush
- Google’s AI Overviews: Early Studies, Tools and Testing, Ann Smarty
- How Do You Explain the Value of SEO? I Asked 100 Experts, ahre
- How to Create a SEO Chrome Extension with ChatGPT, Go Fish Digital
- I Analyzed 52 SEO Specialist Job Listings. Here’s What They Do and How You Can Become One, Ahrefs
- Product Image Optimisation With Chrome's Convolutional Neural Network, Dejan Marketing
- Understanding Google’s Ranking Factors, Location3 Media
PPC
- A framework for how to use AI in marketing, Think with Google
- Turning Off Paid Search: Effects on Organic Traffic, seoClarity
- The 7 Best PPC Keyword Tools to Elevate Your Ad Campaigns, Semrush
- Think, share, do: 3 steps to enhanced-AI collaboration, Microsoft Advertising
Other Search
- Play the Google I/O Crossword game built with Gemini AI, Google Blog
- YouTube dominates streaming, forces media companies to adapt, CNBC
- 7 principles for getting AI regulation right, Google Blog
