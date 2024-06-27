Daily Search Forum Recap: June 27, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing link cards at the top of the AI Overviews. Google says it is working on improving its ranking algorithms at the system level, not site by site level. Google Ads has updated its query matching and brand controls and advertisers are happy. Google Chrome launched some new search features for mobile devices. Google Search is testing sliding the page right when you type a new query.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Tests AI Overview Link Cards At The Top
    Google is testing placing the link cards at the top of the AI Overviews box within Google Search. Instead of having them deep at the bottom, they are being tested at the top, which would clearly drive more clicks to publishers than the current implementation.
  • Google: Our Search Rankings Can Improve But At Scale & System Level
    Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said it again, that "there's clearly more we should be doing" with ranking websites that deserve to rank better in Google Search. He clarified that this is not something Google does manually, on a per-site basis. Instead, Google does this at scale by updating its ranking systems and algorithms, he said.
  • Google Ads Changes Query Matching & Brand Controls - Advertisers Happy
    Google Ads announced updates to its Search ads query matching and brand controls that made advertisers happy (it has been a while). The updates include better reporting for misspellings, negative keywords now block misspellings, and changes to brand inclusions and brand exclusions.
  • Google Chrome For Mobile Adds Local Chrome Actions, Search Shortcuts & Trends
    Google has announced a number of new search-related features to its mobile version of the Chrome browser. These updates include new local Chrome Actions, new search shortcuts, trending in search suggestions and more.
  • Google Tests Search Results Sliding Right To Next Page On New Query
    Google seems to be testing (or maybe it is a bug) having the search results page slide over right to the next page (visually at least) when you enter a new query. It seems like some new animation when you change your query from the Google Search results page.
  • Google I'm Feeling Lucky Swag Dispenser
    Google has some sort of booth set up in Kraków, Poland and at that booth was a swag dispenser. The booth looks like a Google search home page and has an I'm Feeling Lucky button to press to get some Google swag, I think.

