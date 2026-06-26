The Google Ads API will stop allowing advertisers to create Smart Campaigns on August 3, 2026. Google has been transitioning from Smart Campaigns to Performance Max campaigns for years now.

Google announced, "Starting on August 3, 2026 you will no longer be able to create new Smart Campaigns using the Google Ads API."

Google said you can continue using the Google Ads API to update your existing Smart Campaigns. Plus, those ads will continue to serve ads on Google.

Google added:

In lieu of new Smart Campaigns, we recommend exploring other campaign types, such as Performance Max, an automated campaign type that serves across Google's advertising channels. Other campaign types, such as Search or Demand Gen, are also available, depending on your business goals.

Here are the technical details Google posted:

Forum discussion at X.