Google Ads Hosted Forms Leads Form Now Live

Jun 26, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

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Earlier this month, we covered Google's announcement of the Google-hosted lead form. Well, now it is going live for some advertisers in their Google Ads advertiser accounts.

As a reminder, this uses a hosted Google Docs form to bring in leads from your Google Ads campaigns. So many larger advertisers who already connect their CRM software to Google Ads won't be using this.

Arpan Banerjee posted on LinkedIn that the lead form is now active in his account. He wrote that the "Google-hosted form leads now live inside Conversions."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Hosted Forms Leads Form Live

Then I guess you'd be able to create the form and collect the data:

Leads In Google Ads

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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