Google Merchant Center For Agencies New Security Controls

Jun 26, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

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Google announced new security controls for Merchant Center for Agencies, specifically around user access controls for admins and standard roles. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said that these changes are "to help streamline workflows and improve security."

Ginny Marvin posted about this news on LinkedIn and X and said the details of the changes are in this Google help document.

Ginny said Admin users have full control and capabilities to securely manage access within the agency account. These admins can link and unlink clients’ Merchant Center accounts, and provision and modify Standard users’ access to client Merchant Center accounts. Plus there are new custom labels offer more granular control. Agency Admins can group clients in ways that make sense for the agency and assign Standard users access to subsets of clients in bulk.

Here are the "key benefits" Ginny Marvin posted:

  • Smoother client linking: Clients are linked directly to your agency rather than individual users. Grant and remove access to client accounts directly from one centralized place.
  • New custom labels: Agency Admins can group client accounts by brand, vertical or team and manage user views in bulk.
  • Role-based security: Protect your client data by designating Agency Admins with master controls vs. Standard users with restricted permissions.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and X.

 

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