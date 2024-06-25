Daily Search Forum Recap: June 25, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing more health related Google AI Overviews since the weekend and they are pretty good. Google launched new credit card carousels in the search results. Google is automating its Local Service Ads lead credits, which upset a lot of advertisers. Google clarified its sitemaps help documentation around the lastmod field. And Google is testing more sitelinks variations.

Google Search Showing More Health Related AI Overviews

Ever since the Ray Google AI Overviews update, Google scaled back showing AI Overviews in Google Search for some YMYL categories, especially in the health space. But now we are seeing more and more AI Overviews showing up for health-related queries since the weekend.

Google announced it is rolling out Automated Local Services Ads lead credits next month, which should "credit the same or more leads on average," than the old system. This will replace the manual lead credit methods, and use machine learning to process these credits going forward.

Google Search now may show you a special search box for your searches related to finding a credit card. If you search for [credit cards], [best credit cards], [visa credit cards], and so on, you will get this new credit card Google Search widget.

Google is testing a number of sitelink variations within its mobile search results interface. They come in these variations: boxed in, pill-like shaped, some with arrows, some in black, and some in blue.

Google has made a small note to the sitemap documentation to add that the lastmod date specified in the sitemap file "should reflect the date and time of the last significant update to the page." This change was made after I covered the topic of Google trusting or not trusting that lastmod field in your sitemap file.

Here is one last photo from Daniel Waisberg's trip to the Google office in Japan. It is of a cafe named Cafe Yui with some Japanese clothing, which supposedly goes together?

