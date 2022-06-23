Daily Search Forum Recap: June 23, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We are seeing big swings in the Google Search results, maybe a continuation of the unconfirmed Juneteenth Google search ranking update? Google updated its help documentation for HTTP status codes, Googlebot and job postings. Google Business Profiles now supports a new attribute for LGBTQ+ owned businesses. Google is testing rounded favicons in the search results. Microsoft Bing is testing the Secure and HTTPS labels in its search results.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Update Spiking June 23rd
We have been watching what I named the Google Juneteenth Search Ranking Algorithm tremors since the weekend and it is now spiking even more this morning. Seems like some sites hit by the May 2022 core update are seeing some big recoveries, many are not, and sites in general are reporting on big swings in the Google search results.
- Updates To Google HTTP Status Codes, Googlebot & Job Posting Help Docs
Google has made changes to a few of its Google search help documentation over the past couple of days. The documents updated include HTTP status codes, the Googlebot and job posting help documentation.
- Google Adds LGBTQ+ Owned Business Attribute For Business Profiles
Google has added yet another business attribute for Google Business Profiles - LGBTQ+ owned businesses. This is a new label that can be added to your business in Google Maps and Google Search "making it easier for customers to find and support them," Google said.
- Bing Tests Secure & HTTPS Label On Search Result Snippets
Microsoft Bing is once again testing security labels on the search result snippets. Here is Bing testing adding a "secure" and "HTTPS" label on some search results based on my tests in multiple browser types.
- Google Tests Rounded Favicons In Mobile Search Results
Google is testing a rounded corner design for the favicons displayed in the mobile search results on snippets. Brodie Clark shared some examples on Twitter saying "On the back of recent testing of favicon sizing on mobile, a rounded version with a grey background has appeared. Similar to previous tests, the brand name/domain is also repeated at the top."
- Tombstone For Internet Explorer
On August 16, 1995, 26 years ago, Microsoft launched its browser named Internet Explorer. It was on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 that Microsoft officially discontinued Internet Explorer. So one person in
