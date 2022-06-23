Bing Tests Secure & HTTPS Label On Search Result Snippets

Microsoft Bing is once again testing security labels on the search result snippets. Here is Bing testing adding a "secure" and "HTTPS" label on some search results based on my tests in multiple browser types.

To be clear, we saw Microsoft Bing testing secure labels in its search results in November 2020. And now Microsoft Bing is testing that label again with more variations.

Here is the normal snippet with no label (click to enlarge):

Here is the HTTPS label (click to enlarge):

Here is the SECURE label (click to enlarge):

This was spotted by both Nigel Whitworth and Khushal Bherwani on Twitter.