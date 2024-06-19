Daily Search Forum Recap: June 19, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google posted its FAQs on AI Overviews, asking why you can't disable then. Google may be showing fewer Reddit links. Google explains when it is not a good thing when Googlebot is crawling you more. Google is testing 6 people also ask by default. Google launched menu buttons in the Google Maps results. Google AdSense has a new privacy and messaging feature for privacy rules.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google AI Overviews FAQs Including Why You Can't Disable AI Overviews
Google has posted a new document in its forums named frequently asked questions about AI Overviews. In this document it has a section named "why can't I disable AI Overviews?" The answer is that Google's "goal is to help people find the information they're looking for quickly and reliably."
Report On If Google Showing Fewer Reddit Links In Search?
Some in the SEO industry have been asking if Google has been showing fewer links in its search results to Reddit over the past several weeks. So Mordy Obserstein pulled some Semrush data that showed a slight downtick in Reddit results in Google's Discussion and Forums section.
Google: Two Common Reasons When A Spike In Crawling Is Bad
Google's Gary Illyes posted on LinkedIn with two common examples of when a spike in Googlebot activity, crawling, is a bad thing. The short answer is when Googlebot gets to crawling an infinite section of your site (like calendar pages that goes on forever) and when your site is hacked with a ton of new hacked pages.
Google Tests Two More People Also Ask Results (6 PPA)
Google is testing showing two more people also ask results, by default, which is a total of six people also ask, instead of the typical four people also ask that Google would show in its search results.
Google Local Panels Gains Menu Button
Google seems to be adding a "menu" button to the Google Business Profiles, the local panels, in the web search results. I think Google has tested this one and off over the years, but as Marcin Karwowski noted, it seems to be rolling out now to some businesses.
New Google AdSense Privacy & Messaging For Users To Opt Out
Google has begun rolling out a new privacy and messaging feature for AdSense ads in some US states. This is to comply with California, Colorado, Connecticut, Virginia, and Utah privacy laws. The feature allows the site to communicate to the user about opting out of the sale or sharing of their personal information.
Google Japanese Circular Keyboard
Here is a photo from Daniel Waisberg's trip to the Google Japan office, and it shows these circular Japanese keyboards on display. There are other items on display.
