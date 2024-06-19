Google is testing showing two more people also ask results, by default, which is a total of six people also ask, instead of the typical four people also ask that Google would show in its search results.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted this on his SERP Alerts channel on X. He wrote, "Google is currently testing more PAA results showing by default. Instead of the standard 4 results, I'm now seeing 6 results. Testing for the amount of Qs that show in the unit by default isn't new, but this is the first time I've seen this test appear in recent times."

Here is a screenshot of the four that I see:

Here is the six that Brodie was able to see:

Yes, after you click on a people also ask result, Google will dynamically open up even more to click on. But Google generally has shown only 4 by default, and now Google is testing 6.

Forum discussion at X.