Daily Search Forum Recap: June 19, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's search result volatility is not cooling down, it has been super hot for almost a week now and there is no end in sight. Did you know that removing your address from your Google Business Profile can destroy your local rankings? Glenn Gabe shared this weird Google Search Console performance report anomaly that no one can understand. Google sued alleged local business fraudsters for creating fake business listings and fake reviews. Kenichi Suzuki shared a lot of what Google said at the Search Central Live event in Tokyo, it was heavily focused on AI. And I posted a video interview with Amy Toman, one of my favorite local SEOs.

