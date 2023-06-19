Daily Search Forum Recap: June 19, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's search result volatility is not cooling down, it has been super hot for almost a week now and there is no end in sight. Did you know that removing your address from your Google Business Profile can destroy your local rankings? Glenn Gabe shared this weird Google Search Console performance report anomaly that no one can understand. Google sued alleged local business fraudsters for creating fake business listings and fake reviews. Kenichi Suzuki shared a lot of what Google said at the Search Central Live event in Tokyo, it was heavily focused on AI. And I posted a video interview with Amy Toman, one of my favorite local SEOs.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Volatile Super Heated Over Father's Day Weekend
On June 14th we reported on a Google Search ranking algorithm update and since then the Google search results have not stopped with its larger than normal volatility. It is like they put the pot of water on the stove and never turned it off, at least not for the past several days now.
- Study: Removing The Address In Google Business Profiles Will Make Your Local Rankings Drop
A recent small study by Joy Hawkins showed that if you remove the address from your Google Business Profile listings your rankings in the local pack and in Google Maps will significantly suffer.
- AI Topics From Google Search Central Live Tokyo
Google on Friday held the Google Search Central Live event in Tokyo, they do this event around the world and Google's last stop was Tokyo. The topic, at least from the tweets I saw, was around AI and search - which I guess surprises no one.
- Google Sues Business Over Alleged Fake Business Profiles & Reviews
Google had filed a lawsuit against a company that allegedly created fake Google Business Profiles and tons of fake reviews. Google said it filed the suit "to help put an end to these types of malicious schemes."
- The Mysterious Appearance Of "Local Guide Program" Queries In Google Search Console
Google's Local Guide Program queries are showing up in Google Search Console across sites, always ranking number one, mostly for desktop queries, and for many landing pages.
- Vlog #228: Amy Toman's History & Passion With Local & Small Businesses
Amy Toman and I met at a beach in New Jersey on a stormy rainy day, because we wanted to be weather reporters. Amy is a local SEO specialist at Digital Law Marketing and is also a Google Product Expert for Google Business Profiles...
- Google Salsa Dancing Class
Here is a video of Googlers salsa dancing at the Google office. I believe this is from the Google New York City office. I posted the full video from Instagram below.
