Daily Search Forum Recap: June 17, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We had another possible Google search ranking update this weekend. Google Ads is forcing some advertisers off credit card payments. Apple updated its Applebot documentation in a big way. Google Maps updated its fake engagement policy. Google updated its hreflang documentation. Google Ads now allows for some opioid painkiller ads. And a special piece from Glenn Gabe on tracking AI Overviews in Google Search Console - well, kinda.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Father's Day Weekend Search Ranking Volatility
Happy Father's Day - it looks like we are seeing some pretty significant ranking fluctuations and volatility within the Google Search results over the past day or so. Yep, yet another big Google weekend update of sorts - of course - not confirmed by Google.
The Maddening Adventure Of Tracking AI Overviews In Google Search Console
Google launched AI overviews in the SERPs in the United States officially on May 14th at I/O. This follows the launch of Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE) in May of 2023...
Google Ads Forcing Some Advertisers Off Credit Card Payments
Google Ads is forcing many of its advertisers off the credit card option for paying for their ad accounts and onto bank-based payment methods, such as ACH, wire, or paper check. If you do not comply by July 31, 2024, your account can be suspended.
Apple Updates Applebot Docs With Applebot-Extended, Reverse DNS & More
Apple has made some really big changes to the Applebot documentation after the Apple WWDC event, where Apple announced Apple Intelligence. Apple added more about Applebot, reverse DNS details, Applebot-Extended and much more.
Google Maps Updates Fake Engagement Policy With More Detail
Google has updated its Google Maps contributor fake engagement policy to flesh out in more detail how the policy works. The new text is like 40% longer and seems to have received a nice refresh.
Google Updates hreflang Documentation While I Was Offline
Google has tweaked its hreflang search developer documentation to clarify that link tags for denoting alternate versions of a page must not be combined in a single link tag. Google said it wanted to document this "quirk" in its documentation.
Google Now Allow Some Opioid Painkillers Ads
Google Ads will update its Healthcare and medicines policy this month to allow advertisers to discuss opioid painkillers without promoting or selling them. The example given is that you can have ads to discuss public policy solutions for opioid painkiller abuse.
Googler In Training Jacket
Here is Mike Ryan's kid wearing a Googler in Training red rain / wind jacket. He posted about the Google merch a year ago and I guess now his kid is old enough to wear it and shared this photo of his kid wearing it.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Advertisers will get a notification (under the Notifications icon) in their account. Click the notification to view the automatically paused keywords OR go directly to the "Keywords" page under "Campai, AdsLiaison on X
- (New) Google Circle to Search now testing 3 new tabs in its results (mostly shows up for product images) Products Visual Matches About this image, Gagan Ghotra on X
- First time seeing an attribute get denied with a emailed response. Apparently you are not considered small business if you are part of a chain or franchise. This particular location has 5 total. I would still consider that small busin, ClaudiaT on X
- Update: Bing is showing a # button at the bottom of the search results. Clicking it lets you explore the Tag filter, Shameem Adhikarath on X
- Google's VP of Search Liz Reid on driving forward with AI: "It is important that we don’t hold back features just because there might be occasional problems, but more as we find the problems, we address them,” “We should take t, Glenn Gabe on X
- Being a bit more serious, I represent both, in a way. I work for Google, but I rep how Google thinks about things externally and also very much rep and advocate for what people externally think back in internally., Google SearchLiaison on X
- Google finally cleaned up the Search Console data anomalies page. Before and after attached (shorter one is new), Barry Schwartz on X
Feedback:
