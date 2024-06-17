Google Now Allow Some Opioid Painkillers Ads

Google Ads will update its Healthcare and medicines policy this month to allow advertisers to discuss opioid painkillers without promoting or selling them. The example given is that you can have ads to discuss public policy solutions for opioid painkiller abuse.

Google wrote, "In June 2024, Google will update its Healthcare and medicines policy to allow advertisers to discuss opioid painkillers without promoting or selling them. For example, the update will allow advertisers who want to discuss public policy solutions for opioid painkiller abuse to do so if they have a new certification."

Here is the revised Google Ads policy for opioid painkillers:

Google does not allow ads promoting or selling prescription opioid painkillers. This does not include medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder that meet all other requirements for prescription drugs listed on this page.

Google allows advertisers to apply for a certification that will enable them to refer to opioid painkillers in ads and landing pages so long as they do not promote or sell them. For example, advertisers who want to discuss public policy solutions for opioid painkiller abuse may do so if they have this certification. Advertisers without this certification will not be allowed to refer to opioid painkillers in their ads whatsoever. Advertisers can apply for the certification here.

We take abuse of this certification very seriously and consider it an egregious violation. In determining whether an advertiser or destination is violating this policy, we may review information from multiple sources including your ad, website, accounts, and third-party sources. If we find an advertiser has abused this certification by running ads selling or promoting opioid painkillers, we will suspend your Google Ads accounts upon detection and without prior warning, and you will not be allowed to advertise with us again. If you believe there's been an error, and that you haven’t violated our policy, submit an appeal and explain why. We only reinstate accounts in compelling circumstances, and when there is good reason so it's important that you take the time to be thorough, accurate, and honest. Learn more about suspended accounts.

