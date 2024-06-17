Google Ads is forcing some of its advertisers off the credit card option for paying for their ad accounts and onto bank-based payment methods, such as ACH, wire, or paper check. If you do not comply by July 31, 2024, your account can be suspended.

Google sent out emails to its high-spending advertisers about the change on Thursday, June 13th about the change.

The email says:

We are reaching out to provide you with an important update to your accounts): the billing options for your Google Ads accounts) are changing. Your accounts) have specific payment options and will only be allowed to use bank-based payment methods, which does not include credit or debit cards. Accepted forms of payment include check or wire transfer via the Monthly Invoicing billing method (recommended), or via Direct Debit for those choosing to remain on the Automatic Payments billing method (if available in your region). Because you currently pay via a form of payment no longer accepted, the payment method on your Google Ads account listed below will need to change: You will need to complete this billing change by July 31, 2024 or your Ads account will be subject to suspension. There are no exceptions to this requirement for impacted advertisers. All impacted advertisers will be similarly notified throughout the coming months.

Jeremy Brandt posted about this on X and wrote, "Google Ads is force-converting thousands of advertisers from credit card payments to ACH/Invoice billing only. Suspension of account if you don't comply." "Is Google really hurting that much they need to save the extra 2-3%," he added. Well, when you make hundreds of billions, 2-3% is a ton of money.

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, said on X, "To deliver a more consistent billing experience across our advertisers, we recently notified a small segment of customers that the billing options available for their Ads accounts are changing. We're committed to a smooth transition with minimal disruption."

Here is a screenshot of the email:

I hear a lot of advertisers are not happy about this:

Seems like Google might save 2500 for every 100k in ad spend, but piss off their best customers along the way.



I never expected this from a company of their size. Like I expect a local coffee shop to say they don’t accept credit cards, but not Google. — Menachem Ani - Google Ads 🎯 (@MenachemAni) June 14, 2024

Yeah this is EXTREMELY annoying. I feel like its beginning, they are effectively turning all of us into their support staff after laying off support staff and then forcing these large disruptive changes on us and making us walk our client through their annoying processes. It… — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) June 14, 2024

Here are Google's responses:

To deliver a more consistent billing experience across our advertisers, we recently notified a small segment of customers that the billing options available for their Ads accounts are changing. We're committed to a smooth transition with minimal disruption. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) June 14, 2024

We notified a small segment of advertisers that the billing options available for their Ads accounts are changing. This means that some customers will move to bank payments via monthly invoicing or direct debit from a bank account. To make this transition as easy as possible, we… — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) June 14, 2024

This change will cost us $250k+ per year.

It does not benefit the customer in any way.

In speaking with other business owners, I think this is going to cause a lot more negative press/blowback than may have been expected. — Jeremy Brandt (@JeremyBrandt) June 14, 2024

Everyone is asking how much do you need to spend to be kicked off CC billing:

handful of reddit comments mentioning that they spend less than $1k and have to make the switch.https://t.co/8AlwaRT9BF — Greg (@PPCGreg) June 17, 2024

I think it also has to do with whatever support segment they are tagged with internally — Menachem Ani - Google Ads 🎯 (@MenachemAni) June 17, 2024

