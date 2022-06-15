Daily Search Forum Recap: June 15, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console updated its reports to just show valid or invalid errors, to make things easier - this is just a reporting change. Google's product reviews update is still English only, it has not rolled out more globally. Google also posted a short video on if algorithm updates are global. Google continues to test a scrollable side panel. Google turned on messaging in local panels for some business profiles automatically. Google's things to know box is showing for 1% of queries says RankRanger.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Reports Now Show Invalid Or Valid Classifications
Google has just announced that it updated its reports in Search Console to show if an error is invalid or valid in terms of it being an issue for Google to process for indexing and ranking. This is being done to better communicate if an error is causing an issue with appearing in Google Search or not.
- Google Product Reviews Update Still English Only, For Now...
Google has pushed out three Product Reviews Updates, the latest being in March 2022. There was some confusion on if that March Product Reviews Update was more global in nature or just was focused on English language content. I wrote it was English only and I was right (this time).
- Google Search Expands Scrollable Right Panel
On April 1st we caught Google testing a scrollable right side panel for related images. Well, it seems like that test was not just for images but also for other blocks like knowledge panels, featured snippets and other image features.
- Report: Google Things To Know In ~1% Of All Queries
The folks over at RankRanger have begun to track how often the Things To Know box show up in the Google Search results. It turns out, based on their data, it shows up for almost one-percent of all queries the toolset tracks.
- Is Google Turning On Messaging Automatically For Some Business Profiles?
There is a complaint in the Local Search Forums from a local SEO saying that Google has emailed businesses of the local SEO with a message that they automatically turned on messaging on their business profile in Google Maps and Google Search.
- Video: Does Google Search Rollout Algorithm Updates Globally
You probably all know the answer to this question, since we covered this countless times. But John Mueller of Google made a super short official Google from Google saying some search algorithm updates roll out globally and some are regional or language specific at first.
- Rooftop Party & Live Band At Google Chicago
Here are some photos I found on Instagram from the Google Chicago office showing they had some sort of party with a live band on the roof top of the Google Chicago office building.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I would ignore them like any other random link. If it's really from your competition, then it sounds like you have it easy, John Mueller on Twitter
- I'd generally recommend not using plugins that you don't know what they do., John Mueller on Twitter
- I don't know about the News app in particular, but for news articles, I'd follow the recommendations in, John Mueller on Twitter
- Looks like you're doing full headline search and sorting-by-date, which isn't how a typical person is likely to search and find your content. I'm not seeing them for a more likely search, which is hope, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Microsoft Bing is building a new retail marketplace
- 5 tips to develop authoritative content for Google and searchers
- New shopping links for Google AdSense
- Why 100% indexing isn’t possible, and why that’s OK
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Announces EU Domains for Google Analytics 4, tl;dr Marketing
- How to Build a Great SEO Client Dashboard? A Step-By-Step Video Tutorial, Databox Blog
- What You Need to Know About the Switch to GA4, Conductor
Industry & Business
- Renewing our commitment to Brazil, Google Blog
- Google, Apple, and Amazon Stifle Innovation When They Favor Their Own Products, SparkToro
- US Senate Passes State Venue Antitrust Bill That Google Opposed, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- How to Measure Content Marketing ROI [Free Calculator], Siege Media
- How To Turn Complex Topics Into Content Your Audience Will Understand, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- How to Check Air Quality Index in Google Maps, Mobigyaan
- How to Fix the Google Maps Dark Mode Bug on Android Auto, AutoEvolution
- Jaguar Land Rover takes on Google Maps with this advanced feature, T3
Mobile & Voice
- Sonos Voice Control review: a speedy, private, music-focused assistant, The Verge
- Web Stories plagiarism: Google Discover facing major issue, 9to5Google
SEO
- How to add global identifiers on variable products with WooCommerce SEO, Yoast
- SEO Strategy: How to Improve Your Ecommerce SEO, Local SEO Guide
- Webinar On Demand: Deep Dive – Introducing Deepcrawl’s New Monitor Hub, Deepcrawl
- Announcing Ultra-Fast Crawl Speed & New Crawler Enhancements in Deepcrawl, Deepcrawl
- Is SEO Worth It? The Answer Is in This Flowchart, Ahrefs
- SectorWatch - The Most Visible Domains for Fashion Dresses, SISTRIX
PPC
- Argentina Election Ads Update to Political Content Policy, Google Advertising Policies Help
- Google Improves Flagging of Fake Abortion Clinic Ads—But 'There's Much More To Be Done,' Say Advocates, Ms. Magazine
- Google Says It Bans Gun Ads. It Actually Makes Money From Them, ProPublica
Search Features
- Chrome History Journeys begin appearing in the unified Side Panel, Chrome Unboxed
- Microsoft's Bing Is Competing With Google Shopping With a New Retail Marketplace, Business Insider
- New ways to answer your health questions in the United Kingdom, YouTube Blog
Other Search
- Scanned Objects by Google Research: A Dataset of 3D-Scanned Common Household Items, Google AI Blog
- Google, Harvard, FDA collaborate on digital health oversight , Beckers Hospital Review
- Microsoft to retire Internet Explorer browser and redirect users to Edge, The Guardian
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.