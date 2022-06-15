Daily Search Forum Recap: June 15, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console updated its reports to just show valid or invalid errors, to make things easier - this is just a reporting change. Google's product reviews update is still English only, it has not rolled out more globally. Google also posted a short video on if algorithm updates are global. Google continues to test a scrollable side panel. Google turned on messaging in local panels for some business profiles automatically. Google's things to know box is showing for 1% of queries says RankRanger.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.