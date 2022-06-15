Daily Search Forum Recap: June 15, 2022

Jun 15, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console updated its reports to just show valid or invalid errors, to make things easier - this is just a reporting change. Google's product reviews update is still English only, it has not rolled out more globally. Google also posted a short video on if algorithm updates are global. Google continues to test a scrollable side panel. Google turned on messaging in local panels for some business profiles automatically. Google's things to know box is showing for 1% of queries says RankRanger.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Reports Now Show Invalid Or Valid Classifications
    Google has just announced that it updated its reports in Search Console to show if an error is invalid or valid in terms of it being an issue for Google to process for indexing and ranking. This is being done to better communicate if an error is causing an issue with appearing in Google Search or not.
  • Google Product Reviews Update Still English Only, For Now...
    Google has pushed out three Product Reviews Updates, the latest being in March 2022. There was some confusion on if that March Product Reviews Update was more global in nature or just was focused on English language content. I wrote it was English only and I was right (this time).
  • Google Search Expands Scrollable Right Panel
    On April 1st we caught Google testing a scrollable right side panel for related images. Well, it seems like that test was not just for images but also for other blocks like knowledge panels, featured snippets and other image features.
  • Report: Google Things To Know In ~1% Of All Queries
    The folks over at RankRanger have begun to track how often the Things To Know box show up in the Google Search results. It turns out, based on their data, it shows up for almost one-percent of all queries the toolset tracks.
  • Is Google Turning On Messaging Automatically For Some Business Profiles?
    There is a complaint in the Local Search Forums from a local SEO saying that Google has emailed businesses of the local SEO with a message that they automatically turned on messaging on their business profile in Google Maps and Google Search.
  • Video: Does Google Search Rollout Algorithm Updates Globally
    You probably all know the answer to this question, since we covered this countless times. But John Mueller of Google made a super short official Google from Google saying some search algorithm updates roll out globally and some are regional or language specific at first.
  • Rooftop Party & Live Band At Google Chicago
    Here are some photos I found on Instagram from the Google Chicago office showing they had some sort of party with a live band on the roof top of the Google Chicago office building.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Video: Does Google Search Rollout Algorithm Updates Globally
 
blog comments powered by Disqus