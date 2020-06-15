Daily Search Forum Recap: June 15, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Sites Noticing Indexing Issues Is Not New; Better Search Console Reporting
Over the past several weeks and months it seems more and more site owners and SEOs are complaining about Google not indexing their web sites as it once did. I asked Google's John Mueller if anything was new here and he said no, Google has not changed how it indexes sites in terms of quality or the depth; but what may have changed is how Google Search Console reports it more accurately.
- Google Doubles Down On Guest Blog Links: Nofollow Them
Last week we covered that Google said again, nofollow links in guest blog posts, even if they are not paid guest blog posts. This is not new, Google said this many times over the years. But whenever I cover these statements, some SEOs are a bit shocked. Well, Google's John Mueller again over again said, nofollow them.
- Vlog #71: Eli Schwartz - Getting Hit By Google Panda & Enterprise SEO
Eli Schwartz is a growth and SEO advisor and helps companies on SEO strategy. I had to ask about the title, and he said in the Bay Area people call marketing, growth and no one wants a consultant...
- Google Wants Examples Of .webp Logos With Logo Structured Data
Google is asking for examples of logos that are in .webp format that also uses logo structured data markup. Google recently updated the logo structured data markup developer documents to add .svg to the supported file format list. But Google wants to add .webp format to the list but wants to test things first.
- Google: We Don't Use Links On YouTube For Search
Google's John Mueller confirmed, despite the nofollow attribute slapped all over links on YouTube pages, that Google does not use links on YouTube for search.
- Bing Site Scan Feature Supports BASE HTML Tag
Earlier this month, Bing launched the Site Scan feature in Bing Webmaster tools. But there was an issue with it, where it thought pages with the Base HTML tag were pages that 404ed. Bing has resolved the issue and should now properly scan and audit those types of pages going forward.
- Riding A Bike Inside A Google Office
Here is a photo on Instagram of someone riding a bike inside one of the Google offices. I embedded the Instagram version that shows it in motion. This is some sort of promo for a movie named THE CL
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- New Google SERP Component? (Top X Products Box), WebmasterWorld
- GMB Restaurant Dine-in Attribute getting changed, Local Search Forum
- If you're looking for Google to highlight a concise answer for the query "bulls three peat", you're in for quite a read. I'm going to pass this bug along to the Chrome team soon. Half the page is highlighted. :) https://t.co/o, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- DuckDuckGo and SVG Favicon Display?, WebmasterWorld
- We’re aware an image for Sir Winston Churchill is missing from his Knowledge Graph entry on Google. We apologise for any concern. This was not purposeful & will be resolved. Images in such panels are automatically creat, Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
- Google AdSense Publishes Ideas to Improve Your Business, WebmasterWorld
- Redirect misspelled URL or not ?, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Replay: SEOs unpack Google’s page experience update on Live with Search Engine Land:
- Why you should upload your full product catalog to Google Merchant Center [Video]
- Google to prohibit demographic, zip code targeting for housing, employment, credit ads
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Critical Google Analytics Audit Priorities During Coronavirus, emfluence Digital Marketing
- Tracking Virtual Pageviews in Google Tag Manager, Bounteous
Industry & Business
- Google Plans to Expand Google Pay Into Commerce Portal, The Information
- Google has created a new task force to improve its racial equity, Business Insider
- 20+ digital marketing pros reveal their industry stressors, Mental Health & Me
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- Recipe Structured Data Does Matter for SEO, TechnicalSEO
- SEO for Amazon & the Future of Non-Traditional Search, Conductor
- Visualizing The SEO Engagement Trap – How To Use Behavior Flow In Google Analytics To View User Frustration [Case Study], GSQI
PPC
- 8 Simple Google Ads Tips That Will Make You More Money, Search Engine Journal
- Do Certifications And Accreditations Help Reduce Ad Fraud?, Forbes
Other Search
- A family holiday, no matter what, Google Blog
- Extracting Structured Data from Templatic Documents, Google AI Blog
- Search Engines Fail To Catch Malware On Infected Sites, MediaPost