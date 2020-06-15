Daily Search Forum Recap: June 15, 2020

Jun 15, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Sites Noticing Indexing Issues Is Not New; Better Search Console Reporting
    Over the past several weeks and months it seems more and more site owners and SEOs are complaining about Google not indexing their web sites as it once did. I asked Google's John Mueller if anything was new here and he said no, Google has not changed how it indexes sites in terms of quality or the depth; but what may have changed is how Google Search Console reports it more accurately.
  • Google Doubles Down On Guest Blog Links: Nofollow Them
    Last week we covered that Google said again, nofollow links in guest blog posts, even if they are not paid guest blog posts. This is not new, Google said this many times over the years. But whenever I cover these statements, some SEOs are a bit shocked. Well, Google's John Mueller again over again said, nofollow them.
  • Vlog #71: Eli Schwartz - Getting Hit By Google Panda & Enterprise SEO
    Eli Schwartz is a growth and SEO advisor and helps companies on SEO strategy. I had to ask about the title, and he said in the Bay Area people call marketing, growth and no one wants a consultant...
  • Google Wants Examples Of .webp Logos With Logo Structured Data
    Google is asking for examples of logos that are in .webp format that also uses logo structured data markup. Google recently updated the logo structured data markup developer documents to add .svg to the supported file format list. But Google wants to add .webp format to the list but wants to test things first.
  • Google: We Don't Use Links On YouTube For Search
    Google's John Mueller confirmed, despite the nofollow attribute slapped all over links on YouTube pages, that Google does not use links on YouTube for search.
  • Bing Site Scan Feature Supports BASE HTML Tag
    Earlier this month, Bing launched the Site Scan feature in Bing Webmaster tools. But there was an issue with it, where it thought pages with the Base HTML tag were pages that 404ed. Bing has resolved the issue and should now properly scan and audit those types of pages going forward.
  • Riding A Bike Inside A Google Office
    Here is a photo on Instagram of someone riding a bike inside one of the Google offices. I embedded the Instagram version that shows it in motion. This is some sort of promo for a movie named THE CL

