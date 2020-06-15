Google Wants Examples Of .webp Logos With Logo Structured Data

Jun 15, 2020 • 8:08 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google is asking for examples of logos that are in .webp format that also uses logo structured data markup.

Google recently updated the logo structured data markup developer documents to add .svg to the supported file format list. But Google wants to add .webp format to the list but wants to test things first.

Gary Illyes from Google said he looked through the Google index for .webp format logos with the markup and after going through 10 billion documents, he came up with nothing. So he needs your help to find examples, if you are aware of any, let him know on Twitter:

John Mueller also asked:

Oh, webp is a Google format by the way.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: We Don't Use Links On YouTube For Search
 
blog comments powered by Disqus