Google Wants Examples Of .webp Logos With Logo Structured Data

Google is asking for examples of logos that are in .webp format that also uses logo structured data markup.

Google recently updated the logo structured data markup developer documents to add .svg to the supported file format list. But Google wants to add .webp format to the list but wants to test things first.

Gary Illyes from Google said he looked through the Google index for .webp format logos with the markup and after going through 10 billion documents, he came up with nothing. So he needs your help to find examples, if you are aware of any, let him know on Twitter:

Yes, i looked in our index. I found none after going through 10 billion docs. — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) June 12, 2020

John Mueller also asked:

If people want to have webp logos indexed as logos, it would be good to have an example so we can check how it's working & document it appropriately.



This isn't about someone making a logo for us to use on our site :). — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) June 12, 2020

Oh, webp is a Google format by the way.

Forum discussion at Twitter.