Daily Search Forum Recap: June 13, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing description overlays on local photos in the Google local pack. Microsoft Bing is testing black review stars. Google said we should not let Googlebot crawl action URLs. Google is testing larger fonts for the snippet title link and smaller fonts for the site links. Google updated GA4 attribution models to associate conversions better to paid search campaigns. Reminder, I am offline today and this newsletter was pre-written and scheduled.
Google Fixes GA4 Attribution Models To Better Associate Conversions To Paid Search
Google posted a notice that it fixed an issue where Google Analytics, GA4, would sometimes not credit the proper conversion attribution to the paid search campaign. Google said it will update the "attribution models in GA4 over the next two weeks to improve the accuracy of conversion credit for paid search campaigns."
Google Tests Larger Fonts For Main Snippet Title Link & Smaller Font For Sitelinks
Google is testing a larger font size for the main search result title link, followed by smaller fonts for that same snippet's sitelinks. This was spotted a few days ago by both Umair Khan on X and Lily Ray on X.
Google: Disallow Crawling Of Action URLs (Buy Now, Sign Up, etc)
Google posted a public service announcement saying you should disallow Googlebot from crawling your action URLs. Gary Illyes from Google posted on LinkedIn, "You should really disallow crawling of your action URLs. Crawlers will not buy that organic non-GMO scented candle, nor do they care for a wishlist."
Bing Tests Black Review Stars In Search Results
Microsoft is testing using black-colored review stars in its Bing Search results. This is instead of the yellow or orange review stars. I am not sure why they are testing it in black, but they are.
Google Local Pack Photos With Labels
Google seems to be testing adding labels and descriptions on the photos within the local business profile listings. These are on both the carousel of images and on the detailed business profile page.
I'm Feeling Lucky Notebooks At Google
Here are some colorful notebooks that say "I'm Feeling Lucky" that were spotted at the GooglePlex, the Google office in Mountain View.
Programming Note: Offline For Shavuot On Wednesday & Thursday
This is a programming note that I will be completely offline for the holiday of Shavout/Shavous, from Tuesday night, June 11th, through late Thursday night, June 13th - I return Friday, June 14th. Any stories published here will be scheduled, written beforehand, and not written during the holiday hours.
