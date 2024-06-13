Google Fixes GA4 Attribution Models To Better Associate Conversions To Paid Search

Google posted a notice that it fixed an issue where Google Analytics, GA4, would sometimes not credit the proper conversion attribution to the paid search campaign. Google said it will update the "attribution models in GA4 over the next two weeks to improve the accuracy of conversion credit for paid search campaigns."

Google wrote that previously sometimes it would attribute some conversions to organic search and not paid search. Google will be rolling out a fix for this soon. Google wrote, "Currently, conversions that should be attributed to paid search are sometimes incorrectly attributed to organic search, most commonly for single-page applications. This happens when the 'gclid' parameter (identifying the paid search click) doesn't persist across page views."

Google added:

With this update, we're adjusting how we attribute conversions to ensure campaign information is accurately captured on the first event of each page. If a user leaves your site and returns through a different channel, the attribution will update accordingly.

This change may increase the number of conversions attributed to paid search, potentially affecting your Ads campaign spending. We strongly recommend reviewing your budget caps and adjusting them as needed before this update takes effect.

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Shavout.

 

