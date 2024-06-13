Google seems to be testing adding labels and descriptions on the photos within the local business profile listings. These are on both the carousel of images and on the detailed business profile page.

We've seen Google testing descritpions on photos in Business Profiles but that was only when you clicked on the image.

These are showing on the image as overlays on the carousel and detail page view.

Here are screenshots from Saad AK on X:

Here is his video of this in action:

Google > Mobile



Local SEO: I haven't seen these attributes on images in Local Listing before.



This might be new.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/Fg3yn5eyJq — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) June 10, 2024

Forum discussion at X.