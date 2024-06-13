Google Local Pack Photos With Labels

Jun 13, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Photo Of Food At Restaurant

Google seems to be testing adding labels and descriptions on the photos within the local business profile listings. These are on both the carousel of images and on the detailed business profile page.

We've seen Google testing descritpions on photos in Business Profiles but that was only when you clicked on the image.

These are showing on the image as overlays on the carousel and detail page view.

Here are screenshots from Saad AK on X:

Google Local Image Labels

Here is his video of this in action:

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Shavout.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Weekend Volatility, Google On Search Leak, Elizabeth Tucker Interview &amp; Apple Intelligence - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Weekend Volatility, Google On Search Leak, Elizabeth Tucker Interview, Apple Intelligence & More

Jun 14, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Tests Multiple Featured Snippets Under From Sources Across The Web

Jun 14, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Sometimes Search Experiments Conflict Causing Issues

Jun 14, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Websites No Longer Load - 404

Jun 14, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Tests New Call & Location Extension Ad Format

Jun 14, 2024 - 7:21 am
Misc Google

I'm The Reason Googlers Don't Reply With Nuance

Jun 14, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: I'm Feeling Lucky Notebooks At Google
Next Story: Bing Tests Black Review Stars In Search Results

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.