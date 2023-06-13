Daily Search Forum Recap: June 13, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads has a beta that moves all your phrase and exact match keywords to broad match. Google Search Console's desktop indexing reporting bug won't be fixed any time soon. Google is investigating a bug with disappearing search results. Bing Chat can be accessed at chat.bing.com. Google added examples for derivatives, integrals, and limits to its Math Solver help documentation.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Beta Google Ads Broad Match Keywords Campaign Setting To Drop Match Types
Google Ads seems to have launched a beta campaign setting named "broad match keywords." It seems this setting removes the match types, specifically phrase and exact match keywords and converts them into broad match.
- Quickly Access Bing Chat At chat.bing.com
Did you know you can quickly access Bing Chat by going to chat.bing.com? I didn't know that until Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft mentioned it on Twitter.
- Google Investigating Disappearing Search Results Bug
Google is investigating a possible bug where the Google Search results are disappearing from the search results page. This seems like it is happening to some searchers on iPhone devices when conducting searches on Google using Chrome.
- Google: It's Not A Priority To Fix The Search Console Desktop Indexing Reporting Bug
As a reminder, Google said it moved its last batch of sites over from desktop-first indexing to mobile-first indexing in late May. But there was a reporting bug that shows some sites as still being on desktop indexing even though they are on mobile indexing. That bug doesn't seem like it will be fixed any time soon.
- Google Adds Derivatives, Integrals & Limits Examples To Math Solver Documentation
Google has added a bunch of examples to the potentialAction.mathExpression-input section of the Math Solver help documentation. These examples explain how to handle derivatives, integrals, and limits in that field.
- Futuristic Google Train
I am not sure what this is, but this was at one of the Google offices and it seems like some sort of virtual train? Maybe it is in one of the Google demo rooms? I am not sure. Here is the full video o
Other Great Search Threads:
- Anyone see the Search Console recommendation show up in Google Analytics 4 (for sites that did not connect their Search Console profile to GA4) - if so, reply with a screenshot, Barry Schwartz on Twitter
- Fascinating #SEO find... @LinkedIn's AI-generated, "collaborative" content is now ranking and earning Google featured snippets. The idea is for humans to add IRL experience into general knowledge AI content, but, Crystal Carter on Twitter
- First things first: Don't use the cache, use the testing tools to see the rendered HTML. Then: Yes, we won't recognise this as a link, so that's not great., Martin Splitt on Twitter
- I don't know for sure (nor your pages), I don't think it's a bug. I imagine (don't know) the AMP cache is not guaranteed to be used, and also, if a page is only, John Mueller on Twitter
- There's no reason to disavow links just because the linking website is in another language. They're not bad links due to the language of the page. For some reason, this remains a somewhat common myth., John Mueller on Mastodon
- Uh oh, this isn't good for @reddit. The pages from the protesting communities are going to start dropping out of search engines because of this noindex tag. It's going to be interesting to see the traffic impact of this. https://, Patrick Stox on Twitter
- And new capabilities are added every day!, Mikhail Parakhin on Twitter
- The role of video can be huge in some verticals, not only in YouTube but also in Google visibility (and traffic). It can be also tricky to identify opportunities in Goog bc many of the rankings are from YouTube Channel, Aleyda Solis on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- TikTok launches new AI ad script generator
- How to use SEO education for stakeholder management
- How to set up feed rules in Google Merchant Center and ensure quality product data
- How better landing page experience and ad relevance can boost your Google Ads performance
- Google Search Console video indexing report gets three new issue details
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Basic User Purchase Journey Reports and Custom Funnels in GA4, Online Metrics
Industry & Business
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai says he won't be hasty with AI rollout, MarketWatch
- Google Faces New EU Antitrust Complaint for Ad Tech Abuses, Bloomberg
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai Urges Caution Amid AI Hype Cycle, Bloomberg
- Microsoft’s Satya Nadella Is Betting Everything on AI, Wired
Links & Content Marketing
- 5 Innovative Ways To Use Content Marketing In 2023, Forbes
- Power of Human-Infused AI - Content Marketing Institute, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps in iOS 17 update shows free EV chargers around you, PhoneArena
- How to download cities for offline navigation in Apple Maps on iOS and iPadOS 17, XDA Developers
Mobile & Voice
- Finding Your Lost Apple TV Remote and More: How Siri's Improving in iOS 17, Gear Patrol
- Google’s Pixel 8 series will again put the best cameras on the biggest phone, The Verge
- How to make Siri listen to you longer on iPhone and iPad, Fox News
SEO
- 13 Best WordPress SEO Plugins (Free & Paid), Semrush
- Authorship SEO for news publishers, WTF is SEO
- How Progressive is winning the SEO insurance industry, Kevin Indig
- Will Google Penalize AI Content: What is EEAT in Google’s Algorithm?, Bitvero
- Yoast SEO 20.9: Improving the Wincher integration, Yoast
PPC
Search Features
Other Search
- Plagiarism Engine: Google’s Content-Swiping AI Could Break the Internet, Tom's Hardware
- There Aren't Actually That Many People Using ChatGPT, Business Insider
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.