Daily Search Forum Recap: June 13, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads has a beta that moves all your phrase and exact match keywords to broad match. Google Search Console's desktop indexing reporting bug won't be fixed any time soon. Google is investigating a bug with disappearing search results. Bing Chat can be accessed at chat.bing.com. Google added examples for derivatives, integrals, and limits to its Math Solver help documentation.

