Quickly Access Bing Chat At chat.bing.com

Did you know you can quickly access Bing Chat by going to chat.bing.com? I didn't know that until Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft mentioned it on Twitter.

Mikhail Parakhin said, "chat.bing.com works, but we are bringing in more unambiguous entry points."

— Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) June 8, 2023

It then does a few hopes and takes you into Bing Chat, as opposed to going to Bing, then clicking on the Chat link in the navigation.

So check it out at chat.bing.com for faster access.

