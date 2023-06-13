Quickly Access Bing Chat At chat.bing.com

Jun 13, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Bing Robot Taking Short Cut

Did you know you can quickly access Bing Chat by going to chat.bing.com? I didn't know that until Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft mentioned it on Twitter.

Mikhail Parakhin said, "chat.bing.com works, but we are bringing in more unambiguous entry points."

It then does a few hopes and takes you into Bing Chat, as opposed to going to Bing, then clicking on the Chat link in the navigation.

click for full size

So check it out at chat.bing.com for faster access.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Beta Google Ads Broad Match Keywords Campaign Setting To Drop Match Types
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus