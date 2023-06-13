Google Investigating Disappearing Search Results Bug

Google is investigating a possible bug where the Google Search results are disappearing from the search results page. This seems like it is happening to some searchers on iPhone devices when conducting searches on Google using Chrome.

I personally cannot replicate this but folks in the Google Web Search Help forums are complaining. One said, "Google search briefly flashes a list of search results, and then results in a blank page. Tried clearing history/cache, restarting, malware cleansing, and it still persists on most searches."

A Google representative named Hung F. responded to the thread saying Google is looking into it. He wrote:

Thanks for letting us know about this issue you're seeing. We're currently investigating the issue and would like more details to better understand contributing factors. Could you confirm if you have an adblocker and if so, does turning it off then reloading the page help?

Many have confirmed there is no ad blocker on and they don't have this issue using Safari, but rather with Chrome on iOS.

Again, I cannot replicate this, I see the results load and stay loaded just fine on iOS Chrome.

Here is a screenshot from someone showing how the iOS Google Search widget is blank:

Are any of you able to replicate it?

Forum discussion at Google Web Search Help.