Daily Search Forum Recap: June 11, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search was unaffected by yesterday's Gemini outage, which is good to know. Google now lets you connect Gemini to Google Business Profiles for help. Google Business Profiles added WhatsApp numbers to many Google Business Profiles. Google is testing dotted underlined and shaded URLs in the snippets. Google Ads is testing images in Sitelinks. Google Merchant Center has a content API issue causing product feed slowdowns. ChatGPT Ad Manager now supports product feeds for ad creation.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Google Gemini Smart Glasses Launching In Fall To Take On Meta, UploadVR

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