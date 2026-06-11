Daily Search Forum Recap: June 11, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search was unaffected by yesterday's Gemini outage, which is good to know. Google now lets you connect Gemini to Google Business Profiles for help. Google Business Profiles added WhatsApp numbers to many Google Business Profiles. Google is testing dotted underlined and shaded URLs in the snippets. Google Ads is testing images in Sitelinks. Google Merchant Center has a content API issue causing product feed slowdowns. ChatGPT Ad Manager now supports product feeds for ad creation.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Search Was Unaffected By Gemini Outage
Google Search and its search generative features like AI Mode and AI Overviews were unaffected by yesterday's Gemini outage. Gemini, which is Google's AI product, had several outages throughout yesterday and we know that Gemini powers some of Google Search, so I was curious if the outage had any impact on Google Search.
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Gemini Can Help With Your Google Business Profiles
Google will soon allow you to connect Google Business Profiles with Gemini. This will allow you to ask questions about your reviews, your local listing and performance within Google Maps and Google Search.
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WhatsApp Numbers Added To Google Business Profiles In Bulk
Google seems to have added WhatsApp phone numbers to tons of Google Business Profiles automatically over the past week. Google has sent email notifications to some of those businesses, and in some cases, the numbers are wrong or they are not reachable.
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Google Merchant Center Temporary Delay On Product Submissions
Google Merchant Center has API issues, causing a temporary delay in product submissions. Google posted the notice in the Merchant Center portal and on its status page.
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Google Tests Dotted Underlined & Shaded URLs In Search Snippet
Google is testing using a dotted underline and a shaded URL for the search result snippet's URL. Yesterday, we covered how Google was testing a blue dotted underline for sitelinks within the sponsored results. But now we are seeing dotted underlines and shaded URLs for organic search result snippets.
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ChatGPT Ads Gains Upload Product Feeds For Ad Creation
OpenAI has upgraded its ChatGPT Ads Manager tool to allow advertisers to upload product feeds that automatically create ads for each uploaded product. This obviously makes it easier to have ads on ChatGPT for retailers.
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Google Ads Sitelinks With Images
Google Ads is testing showing images within the sitelinks portion of the ad unit. I've seen plenty of images in the main portion of the sponsored search results but I don't believe I've seen images in the sitelinks area of the sponsored results.
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Google Workout Plank Game
I found this video from the Google office on Instagram of Googlers doing a workout, a plank...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Following Schema.org's official release of their global usage statistics dataset, I wanted to build something actionable for the community. Introducing schemastats.com A free, interactive dashboard to track, f, Stefano on X
- Heads up: Gemini is currently experiencing an outage. We're on it and will get everything back up ASAP. Some of the fixes are in, the rest coming very soon. Stay tuned for updates, and thanks for bearing with us!, Josh Woodward on X
- Let's talk about Microsoft Advertising account level settings!, Navah Hopkins on LinkedIn
- The WebMCP origin trial is now available in Chrome 149 → https://t.co/L8A9oQMlF9 Sign up to integrate experimental features for live testing and help shape future iterations of the API. Build structured tools so agents, Chrome for Developers on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Schema.org now shows you how many sites are using each schema type
- Ginny Marvin clarifies AI Max, AI Search ads and what advertisers should prioritize after GML
- Publishers push Common Crawl to stop collecting content for AI training
- How to make prompt tracking much more accurate
- Google can be directly liable for false AI Overview claims: German court
- How to make SEO reports more actionable
- How real people actually prompt AI — and what it means for GEO
- 11 PPC errors uncovered in recent B2B audits
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- 4 ways researchers are working with Google’s Co-Scientist to solve problems, Google Blog
- China-linked groups used ChatGPT to target US tariff, AI data center debates, Axios
- Gemini in Chrome expanding to more markets, Google Blog
- Half of Americans fear AI could put someone in their household out of work, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds, Reuters
- OpenAI, Visa Team Up to Let AI Agents Make Purchases Online, Bloomberg
- Study and exam help with Google AI tools, Google Blog
- The Future Report: Why young people must help shape the future of AI, Google Blog
Analytics
- How to Set Up Amplitude with Google Tag Manager, Krista Seiden
- How to Track On-Site Search in GA4 (And Use the Data), KP Playbook
Industry & Business
- Announcing Sol transatlantic cable, Google Cloud Blog
- Global AI debt issuance to top $500 billion in 2026, Morgan Stanley says, Reuters
- Google quantum exec: US government funding would’ve come with ‘conditions’, Semafor
- Google signs record sustainable aviation fuel deal with American Airlines, Data Center Dynamics
- Google will save your Lens photos, Search Live recordings, and Translate audio for AI training, The Verge
- Google won’t just admit it’s feeding YouTube creators to its music AI, The Verge
- Landmark German ruling declares Google's AI Overviews are Google's own words and makes it liable for false answers, The Decoder
- New York Passes Legislation Requiring AI Disclosures in News Content, The Wrap
- OpenAI Preps New AI Model, Expects To Go Public ‘Within the Next Year’, The Information
Links & Content Marketing
- Creator Content Now Powers 44% of Paid Media Creative as the Traditional Marketing Funnel Compresses, CreatorIQ Report Finds, Business Wire
- Embed Consumer Insights Across Marketing, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Maps Vs. Apple Maps: Which Is The Best Navigation App In 2026?, SlashGear
- I never expected Google Maps to become my favorite travel planning app, Android Police
SEO
- Core Roars Back With Google's May 2026 Broad Core Update - Interesting Cases, Findings, and Analysis, GSQI
- Google is building an Audience Loyalty ecosystem, SEO for Google News
- Query Fan-Out: What It Is and How It Affects AI Visibility, Backlinko
- Your Search Results Are Getting Sloptimized, The Atlantic
- 7 Ways to Scrutinize SEO Studies to Determine Significance, JumpFly
PPC
- PPC Power: How to Feed the Machine Stronger Signals, SearchLab Digital
- The match type is dead. Long live the keyword., Hopskip Media
- Connecting Claude to Google Ads: What PPC Professionals Need to Know, PPC Live
Search Features
- ChatGPT was caught recommending fake scam stores, Android Authority
- I tried Siri AI, and so far it actually works, The Verge
- New Gemini app features for small businesses, Google Blog
- Simplified controls in the model picker, ChatGPT Release Notes
Other Search
Feedback:
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