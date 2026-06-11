OpenAI has upgraded its ChatGPT Ads Manager tool to allow advertisers to upload product feeds that automatically create ads for each uploaded product. This obviously makes it easier to have ads on ChatGPT for retailers.

The email says, "We've launched a new beta Ads Manager tool that lets retail advertisers upload product feeds and create ads directly from each item."

"Product feeds make it easier to bring your entire catalog into ChatGPT ads, create campaigns at scale, and connect relevant products with users during high-intent conversations." "Ads created from product feeds have also been among the strongest performers in our Ads Beta to date. For example, one global DTC brand doubled its CTR and reduced its CPC by 50% after moving from standard ChatGPT ads to feed ads," the email also wrote.

Here is a screenshot of that email from Menachem Ani on X:

OpenAI has been moving fast with its ChatGPT Ads:

Forum discussion at X.

Update: A week later: