Google Merchant Center Temporary Delay On Product Submissions

Jun 11, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Broken Warehouse

Google Merchant Center has API issues, causing a temporary delay in product submissions. Google posted the notice in the Merchant Center portal and on its status page.

Google posted, "Google is currently experiencing an API issue that is pausing updates to your Merchant Center. Our team is actively working with Google to resolve this as soon as possible. Submissions will resume automatically once the issue is resolved. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience."

The status page was updated yesterday and not since then, and it says "We're investigating reports of an issue with Content API for Shopping. We will provide more information shortly."

Bia Camargo posted about this on LinkedIn and wrote, "For anyone currently freaking out about Merchant Center feeds... you're not alone. Google is experiencing an API issue that's delaying product submissions and feed updates across Merchant Center integrations."

She posted this screenshot of the notice:

Google Merchant Center Delay Product Submissions Notice

So if you are having issues, you are not alone.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search Live Now Powered By Gemini 3.8 Live

Sep 15, 2026 - 1:58 pm
Google Ads

Google Chrome User Experience Report (CrUX) With Ad Metrics

Sep 15, 2026 - 12:49 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 15, 2026

Sep 15, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up This Morning - September 15th

Sep 15, 2026 - 7:52 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profile API Application Delays

Sep 15, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google AI Mode Tests Text Link Ads

Sep 15, 2026 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Google Tests Dotted Underlined & Shaded URLs In Search Snippet
Next Story: WhatsApp Numbers Added To Google Business Profiles In Bulk

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.