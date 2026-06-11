Google Merchant Center has API issues, causing a temporary delay in product submissions. Google posted the notice in the Merchant Center portal and on its status page.

Google posted, "Google is currently experiencing an API issue that is pausing updates to your Merchant Center. Our team is actively working with Google to resolve this as soon as possible. Submissions will resume automatically once the issue is resolved. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience."

The status page was updated yesterday and not since then, and it says "We're investigating reports of an issue with Content API for Shopping. We will provide more information shortly."

Bia Camargo posted about this on LinkedIn and wrote, "For anyone currently freaking out about Merchant Center feeds... you're not alone. Google is experiencing an API issue that's delaying product submissions and feed updates across Merchant Center integrations."

She posted this screenshot of the notice:

So if you are having issues, you are not alone.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.