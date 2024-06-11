Daily Search Forum Recap: June 11, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google again said that you can recover from the helpful content update with the next core update. Google Search Console performance report now shows you merchant listing performance data for the image search tab. Google either trusts your lastmod date in your Sitemap file or doesn't. Google is testing organizing the search results page by category. Apple Siri is about to get useful with Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT from OpenAI. Also, I am offline Wednesday and Thursday (so any stories, posts, emails, etc on those days are pre-written and scheduled).
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google: You Can Recover From Helpful Content Damage With Next Core Update
Google once again said you can recover from the damage inflicted on your site by the September 2023 helpful content update with the next core update. Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison said on X, "yes, people who have had impacts with core ranking updates may see changes (if our systems believe they've improved) after the next broad one we have."
-
Google Search Console Performance Report Gains Merchant Listing Data For Image Tab
Google added deeper insights for those who use merchant listings to see how well their merchant listings are performing within the Google Image Search tab. A new search appearance filter works for the image filter in the performance report in Google Search Console.
-
Apple Siri Getting Useful With Apple Intelligence & ChatGPT
Apple held its WWDC event yesterday and while I found Craig Federighi's helmet used for jumping out of the airplane in the Apple skydiving suit to be super entertaining, Apple ended with big news - a new Siri powered by Apple Intelligence (AI) and OpenAI's ChatGPT.
-
Google Tests Organized Search Results Page
Google seems to be testing categorizing or organizing the search results on the search results page. This is something Google announced it would do at Google I/O and also something Google has tested numerous times over the years.
-
Google: We Either Trusts Or Doesn't Trust Your Sitemap's Lastmod Date
Now that Google is encouraging publishers to use proper lastmod dates in their sitemap files, what happens if your lastmod date is incorrect and shows the wrong date. Gary Illyes from Google said either Google trusts your lastmod date or doesn't, there is no in between.
-
Plant Frog At Google Atlanta
Here is a photo that caught my eye outside of the Google office in Atlanta, Georgia. It looks like some sort of plant based frog sitting on a piece of a tree.
Other Great Search Threads:
- If you're interested in news publishing, and AI, then this is an interesting case. Sure looks like the site dropped heavily in early March, quite possibly due to a manual action for "scaled content abuse" -> The Rise and Fall of BNN Brea, Glenn Gabe on X
- (New) Google is testing showing some words as bold in People Also Ask questions (mobile only), Gagan Ghotra on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Search Console Performance report adds merchant listings to images report
- 5 reasons why your content isn’t working and how to create helpful content Google wants to rank
- Driving traffic to gated content and paywalled sites: SEO tips + examples
Other Great Search Stories:
Apple WWDC News
- Apple brings ChatGPT to its apps, including Siri, TechCrunch
- Apple announces new version of Siri powered by AI: smarter and more personal, 9to5Mac
- Apple announces tvOS 18: InSight, auto subtitles, new screensavers, more, 9to5Mac
- Apple announces visionOS 2: simpler navigation, upgraded Mac Virtual Display, more, 9to5Mac
- Apple debuts VisionOS 2 at WWDC 2024, TechCrunch
- Apple gives Siri a makeover, TechCrunch
- Apple Intelligence is the company's new generative AI offering, TechCrunch
- Apple to release Vision Pro in international markets, TechCrunch
- Apple unveils iOS 18 with new home screen customization, Control Center revamp, more, 9to5Mac
- Apple's first attempt at AI is Apple Intelligence, Engadget
- VisionOS can now make spatial photos out of 3D images, TechCrunch
- Will my Apple Watch work with watchOS 11 - compatibility list, AppleInsider
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Google AI-powered search engine could invite fresh antitrust scrutiny, NY Post
- Google fined 482M lira by Turkish authority over hotel searches, Seeking Alpha
- Microsoft outsourcing best AI, Google could end up winning: Okta CEO, CNBC
- Perion’s stock falls after ad-tech company loses Microsoft Bing business, MarketWatch
- Report: SEO Firm Yext Considering Sale, Pymnts
- Sundar Pichai Marks 52nd Birthday: A Look At Tech Billionaire's Journey From Madurai To Google CEO, BusinessToday
- Will Apple’s AI Event Help Fuel Its Stock Momentum?, Pymnts
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Marketing Is Hard for SaaS Companies. Here’s How to Do It Right., TopRank
- Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms 2024, CX Today
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps tips and tricks, Tom's Guide
- Poll: Preferred Maps App in 2024 - Apple vs Google vs Others, MacRumors Forums
- PSA: Latest Google Maps beta breaks Android Auto, here's the fix, Android Authority
- Why Google Maps is set to delete your location data - and how to save it, ZDNET
Mobile & Voice
- At WWDC 2024, AI could make Siri the voice assistant Apple always wanted, The Verge
- Google needs to bring Gemini to Android Auto as soon as possible, Android Police
- Google should pick one Assistant gesture and stop confusing everyone, Android Police
- How Google ditched plastic packaging, Fast Company
SEO
- 6 SEO Tips to Help You Rank in the New Era of Quality Content, Entrepreneur
- How to Successfully Negotiate Your SEO Salary: A Complete Guide, SEOjobs
PPC
- Google Ad Manager Launches Programmatic Email Ads, Practical Ecommerce
- Google Pausing Low Activity Keywords: What Does It Mean & What Should You Do?, Optmyzr
- Google TV introduces non-skippable in-stream ads across 125 channels, Cybernews
Search Features
- Doodle for Google announces 2024 national finalists, Google Blog
Other Search
- If Google Made A Credit Card, Credit Card Compare
Feedback:
