Daily Search Forum Recap: June 11, 2024

Jun 11, 2024 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google again said that you can recover from the helpful content update with the next core update. Google Search Console performance report now shows you merchant listing performance data for the image search tab. Google either trusts your lastmod date in your Sitemap file or doesn't. Google is testing organizing the search results page by category. Apple Siri is about to get useful with Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT from OpenAI. Also, I am offline Wednesday and Thursday (so any stories, posts, emails, etc on those days are pre-written and scheduled).

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: You Can Recover From Helpful Content Damage With Next Core Update
    Google once again said you can recover from the damage inflicted on your site by the September 2023 helpful content update with the next core update. Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison said on X, "yes, people who have had impacts with core ranking updates may see changes (if our systems believe they've improved) after the next broad one we have."
  • Google Search Console Performance Report Gains Merchant Listing Data For Image Tab
    Google added deeper insights for those who use merchant listings to see how well their merchant listings are performing within the Google Image Search tab. A new search appearance filter works for the image filter in the performance report in Google Search Console.
  • Apple Siri Getting Useful With Apple Intelligence & ChatGPT
    Apple held its WWDC event yesterday and while I found Craig Federighi's helmet used for jumping out of the airplane in the Apple skydiving suit to be super entertaining, Apple ended with big news - a new Siri powered by Apple Intelligence (AI) and OpenAI's ChatGPT.
  • Google Tests Organized Search Results Page
    Google seems to be testing categorizing or organizing the search results on the search results page. This is something Google announced it would do at Google I/O and also something Google has tested numerous times over the years.
  • Google: We Either Trusts Or Doesn't Trust Your Sitemap's Lastmod Date
    Now that Google is encouraging publishers to use proper lastmod dates in their sitemap files, what happens if your lastmod date is incorrect and shows the wrong date. Gary Illyes from Google said either Google trusts your lastmod date or doesn't, there is no in between.
  • Plant Frog At Google Atlanta
    Here is a photo that caught my eye outside of the Google office in Atlanta, Georgia. It looks like some sort of plant based frog sitting on a piece of a tree.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Apple WWDC News

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Blog Administration

Programming Note: Offline For Shavuot On Wednesday & Thursday

Jun 11, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 11, 2024

Jun 11, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: You Can Recover From Helpful Content Damage With Next Core Update

Jun 11, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Performance Report Gains Merchant Listing Data For Image Tab

Jun 11, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: We Either Trusts Or Doesn't Trust Your Sitemap's Lastmod Date

Jun 11, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Organized Search Results Page

Jun 11, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google: You Can Recover From Helpful Content Damage With Next Core Update
Next Story: Programming Note: Offline For Shavuot On Wednesday & Thursday

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.