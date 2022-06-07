Daily Search Forum Recap: June 7, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We are seeing some tremors, big ones, around June 5th, related to the Google May 2022 core update, which we expect to be done rolling out very soon. Google made algorithmic changes to the title links it uses for some results. Google Ads added new travel search features. Google expanded the browser by search feature. Google said do not waste your time putting your company name in blank alt tags.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google May 2022 Core Updates Continue But We're Probably At The End
Google's May 2022 core update is now just about 13 days in, we expect Google to say the update is now rolling out sometime in the next 72 hours or so. But till then, it does seem like the tremors have continued, with big spikes on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
- Google Title Link Algorithm Update For Multi-Language Or Transliterated Titles
Google announced that it made an algorithmic adjustment (it thinks for the better) for how it decides to display title links for those pages that use multi-language or transliterated (scripted) titles. In short, if your title tag does not match the content on the page, Google may change it to match that content.
- New Google Ads Travel Features: Business Profile Hotel Rates, Feedless Onboarding & Travel Goals With Performance Max
Google announced last week a bunch of new travel ad and local features. These include the ability to add hotel rates directly on Google Business Profile, "feedless onboarding" for Google Hotel Ads, and Performance Max that use travel goals.
- Google Expands Browse By Search Features: Material, Product Line & More
Google seems to have expanded the browse by feature to let you browse search results for products by material, product line and more. We've seen many variations of this before - so this might not be new but it is nice to see Google probably dynamically expand these browse by selectors and refinements.
- Google: Don't Put Your Company Name In Blank Image Alt Text
Most sites I know do not fill in their image alt text for many images. I know a lot of SEOs work on this task but sometimes it is a lot of work. One SEO said his client wants to take a shortcut and autofill any blank alt text with his company name. John Mueller from Google responded to that saying "it makes no sense" to do that.
- Google's New Campus Also Has A Dinosaur
We covered this before, but we were not 100% confident, but now we are. The new fancy Google campus has its very own dinosaur. The GooglePlex has had its dinosaur since the super early days. I guess
