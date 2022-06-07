Daily Search Forum Recap: June 7, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing some tremors, big ones, around June 5th, related to the Google May 2022 core update, which we expect to be done rolling out very soon. Google made algorithmic changes to the title links it uses for some results. Google Ads added new travel search features. Google expanded the browser by search feature. Google said do not waste your time putting your company name in blank alt tags.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Must-Read Guide for PPC for SaaS Marketing Strategy, PPC Hero

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.