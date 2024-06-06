Daily Search Forum Recap: June 6, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says sites that use white-labeled coupon content go against its site reputation abuse policy. Google says it will index sites that are not mobile-friendly after July 5th. Google Business Profiles has a bug with questions and answers going missing. Google Merchant Center is testing a new analytics dashboard. Google Ads API version 17 is out. Microsoft Advertising will import your Google Ads conversion data automatically.

  • Google: White Label Coupon Sites Would Be Penalized By Site Reputation Abuse
    Google has updated its coupons FAQs in the original Google March core update blog post to clarify which sites would be hit by the site reputation abuse policy. Google wrote "white-label services that focus on redistributing coupons with the primary purpose of manipulating search rankings" would be in violation of this policy.
  • PSA: Google Will Still Index Sites That Are Not Mobile-Friendly
    There has been a tremendous amount of confusion around the news that Google will stop indexing sites that are completely inaccessible via a mobile phone after July 5th. Google will index sites that are not mobile-friendly - period. But if your site won't load at all on a mobile device, it just doesn't load period, then Google won't index it.
  • Google Business Profile Bug Causing Hidden Questions & Answers
    For the past few days there has been a number of complaints about not being able to see Questions and Answers on Google Business Profile listings. While some can see some Q&As, not everyone can see all of the past Q&As posted on those Business Profiles within Google Search.
  • Microsoft Advertising To Import Google Ads Conversion Data Automatically
    Microsoft sent emails to some Microsoft Advertising advertisers to let them know that if they have run an import from Google Ads to their Microsoft Advertising account, going forward, Microsoft will continue to automatically import your Google Ads conversion data to your Microsoft Advertising campaigns.
  • Google Merchant Center Tests New Analytics
    Google Merchant Center seems to be testing a whole slew of new analytics for the Merchant Center console. The data itself is not new but the UX is, and I am told the analytics is presented in a more user-friendly and easy-to-navigate manner.
  • Google Ads API Version 17 Now Available
    Google Ads has released a major version release for the Google Ads API, version 17. Version 17 includes preparation for resource usage policy changes, page size changes, batch reporting changes, more PMax and match type reporting, plus much more.
  • Google Product Expert Android Figurine In Austin, Texas
    Here is another photo of an Android figurine toy, this one a Product Expert Android figurine, at the Google Product Expert Summit in Austin, Texas.

