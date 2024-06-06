Daily Search Forum Recap: June 6, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google says sites that use white-labeled coupon content go against its site reputation abuse policy. Google says it will index sites that are not mobile-friendly after July 5th. Google Business Profiles has a bug with questions and answers going missing. Google Merchant Center is testing a new analytics dashboard. Google Ads API version 17 is out. Microsoft Advertising will import your Google Ads conversion data automatically.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google: White Label Coupon Sites Would Be Penalized By Site Reputation Abuse
Google has updated its coupons FAQs in the original Google March core update blog post to clarify which sites would be hit by the site reputation abuse policy. Google wrote "white-label services that focus on redistributing coupons with the primary purpose of manipulating search rankings" would be in violation of this policy.
PSA: Google Will Still Index Sites That Are Not Mobile-Friendly
There has been a tremendous amount of confusion around the news that Google will stop indexing sites that are completely inaccessible via a mobile phone after July 5th. Google will index sites that are not mobile-friendly - period. But if your site won't load at all on a mobile device, it just doesn't load period, then Google won't index it.
Google Business Profile Bug Causing Hidden Questions & Answers
For the past few days there has been a number of complaints about not being able to see Questions and Answers on Google Business Profile listings. While some can see some Q&As, not everyone can see all of the past Q&As posted on those Business Profiles within Google Search.
Microsoft Advertising To Import Google Ads Conversion Data Automatically
Microsoft sent emails to some Microsoft Advertising advertisers to let them know that if they have run an import from Google Ads to their Microsoft Advertising account, going forward, Microsoft will continue to automatically import your Google Ads conversion data to your Microsoft Advertising campaigns.
Google Merchant Center Tests New Analytics
Google Merchant Center seems to be testing a whole slew of new analytics for the Merchant Center console. The data itself is not new but the UX is, and I am told the analytics is presented in a more user-friendly and easy-to-navigate manner.
Google Ads API Version 17 Now Available
Google Ads has released a major version release for the Google Ads API, version 17. Version 17 includes preparation for resource usage policy changes, page size changes, batch reporting changes, more PMax and match type reporting, plus much more.
Google Product Expert Android Figurine In Austin, Texas
Here is another photo of an Android figurine toy, this one a Product Expert Android figurine, at the Google Product Expert Summit in Austin, Texas.
Other Great Search Threads:
- A new app to Chat with Patents and Leaked Google Docs by JR Oakes from @locomotiveseo, Aleyda Solis on X
- Anyone want to work on Google APIs? :-), John Mueller on LinkedIn
- Google's marked the case as fixed and closed it., DEJAN on X
- That blog post I shared has more on the design decisions as well as how and why to submit feedback in the interface. If you're just starting to use it, I definitely recommend walking through the UI reference map I linked to, and the Search bar was also a , AdsLiaison on X
- We’re rolling out the Gemini app to more countries — including the United Kingdom and across Europe — so more people across the globe can collaborate, create and bring their ideas to life. Try the latest features, Google on X
- Web Vitals Extension v1.5.1 has been released with new INP debug data in the console logging. See where your INP time is being spent—is it your event handler's JavaScript? Or input delay before that? OR presentation delay after, Barry Pollard on X
- Chrome in the EU now shows a search engine selection screen. The message says: 'Choose your search engine. These are shown in random order. You can change your default at any time.' This change is to comply with DMA obligatio, Adam Przybylowicz on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google sued by publishers over alleged pirate textbook promotion
- Google Ads inviting some advertisers to join Advisors Community
- Google must face $17 billion UK ad tech lawsuit
- OpenAI’s growing list of partnerships
- Survey: 54% of people look through more search results vs. 5 years ago
- Why paid search marketers need a growth mindset
- 5 ways advertisers can prepare for Google’s AI Overviews
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Alphabet taps Eli Lilly's Anat Ashkenazi as new CFO, CNBC
- Google acquires Cameyo to integrate Windows app virtualization into ChromeOS, The Verge
- Google Loses Another Patent Board Appeal In Sonos Feud, Law360
- Google must face £13bn advertising lawsuit - UK court, BBC News
- Google Sued by Textbook Sellers for Promoting Pirate Site Ads, Bloomberg
- Google Alum Yu Seeks $500 Million for Fund Tied to Alphabet’s X, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- 5 Ways to Supercharge Your B2B Content Innovation, TopRank
- How TSA Put the Humor Into Content for an Agency Known for Serious Business, Content Marketing Institute
- The cost of content in B2B: What if we charged for whitepapers and other assets?, The Drum
Local & Maps
- Android Auto's issues caused by Google Maps beta nabs a quick fix, Android Central
- Google Maps is making a big privacy change to protect your location history, The Verge
- Google Maps Timeline now stores your location data on-device, Android Police
Mobile & Voice
- Falling US demand helps Apple Vision Pro rollout globally, AppleInsider
- Google Lens may add video recording for quicker contextual search, Android Police
- Why Is Apple Teaming Up With OpenAI? Both Companies Need Each Other, Bloomberg
- Craig Federighi ignited Apple's AI efforts after using ChatGPT, AppleInsider
SEO
- People Also Search For Keywords: The Ultimate Guide for SEOs, SEOTesting
- SEO AB Test Group Configuration Tool, SEOTesting
- Structured Data for Events: Essential AI SEO Strategies, WordLift Blog
- How AI SEO Tools Are Influencing SEO, Level343
PPC
- SGE And PPC – What Might The Future Look Like?, PPC Hero
- Ad copy testing strategies amid backlash and looming US election, Ad Age
Search Features
- Differences Between AI Overviews and SGE that Enhance Marketer’s Engagement Opportunities, BrightEdge
- I tried 8 of Google's newest AI products and updates at I/O 2024, Google Blog
Other Search
- OpenAI Partnerships List, Originality AI
Feedback:
