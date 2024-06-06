Daily Search Forum Recap: June 6, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says sites that use white-labeled coupon content go against its site reputation abuse policy. Google says it will index sites that are not mobile-friendly after July 5th. Google Business Profiles has a bug with questions and answers going missing. Google Merchant Center is testing a new analytics dashboard. Google Ads API version 17 is out. Microsoft Advertising will import your Google Ads conversion data automatically.

