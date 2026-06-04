Daily Search Forum Recap: June 4, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The big Google webmaster report for June 2026 is now up. Google Merchant Center attribute rules now work for automatically found products. Bing Webmaster Tools to gain new AI performance reporting features sooner rather than later says Microsoft. Google Merchant Center may have a bug in its automated validation of products and landing pages. Bing is testing larger favicons for the top sponsored ad. Plus, be careful when clicking on login links, especially from Google Ads - it is dangerous and can steal your login credentials.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

One GTM Container for Multiple Domains, KRM Digital Marketing

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Search Engines that don't use AI, Matt Tutt

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.