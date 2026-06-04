Daily Search Forum Recap: June 4, 2026

Jun 4, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The big Google webmaster report for June 2026 is now up. Google Merchant Center attribute rules now work for automatically found products. Bing Webmaster Tools to gain new AI performance reporting features sooner rather than later says Microsoft. Google Merchant Center may have a bug in its automated validation of products and landing pages. Bing is testing larger favicons for the top sponsored ad. Plus, be careful when clicking on login links, especially from Google Ads - it is dangerous and can steal your login credentials.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Merchant Center Expands Attribute Rules To Automatically Found Products
    Google has expanded the attribute rules feature in Google Merchant Center to work for automatically found products. Before, attribute rules only worked for products added through your merchant feeds, but not it works...
  • June 2026 Google Webmaster Report
    Here is the monthly Google webmaster report - the June 2026 edition - where I cover all the larger SEO and webmaster related Google Search news that you may want to catch up on over the past week. Yes, we had...
  • Microsoft: Bing Webmaster Tools AI Reporting To Gain New Features Soon
    Microsoft's Fabrice Canel confirmed on LinkedIn last night that more features are coming sooner rather than later around Bing Webmaster Tools AI performance reporting and AI reporting...
  • Google Merchant Center Mass Product Page Unavailable Notices Last Night?
    Google Merchant Center may have a bug in its automated validation of products and landing pages. Last night, some Google Ads merchants received disapproval notices for "Product page unavailable" even though...
  • Bing Tests Larger Favicons For Top Sponsored Ads
    Microsoft Bing is testing using a larger favicon format for sponsored ads in the top position. The favicon is about 33% bigger in the top sponsored ad position than in an organic or lower sponsored ad position...
  • Warning: Google Ads Phishing Attack For Google Accounts
    It is not that uncommon, unfortunately, to see Google Ads that are designed to steal your login credentials for various platforms, including your Google account. Now, when you search for "my business," which is how many businesses login to their Google Business Profile account, you are presented with a Google Ad that will attempt to grab your login credentials and take over your account.
  • Doogler At Desk & Computer at GooglePlex
    Here is a cute white dog, a Google dog, or also known as a Doogler. You can see the Doogler badge as the dog sits at its desk at the GooglePlex, Google office in California, working at its workstation computer....

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