Daily Search Forum Recap: June 4, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The big Google webmaster report for June 2026 is now up. Google Merchant Center attribute rules now work for automatically found products. Bing Webmaster Tools to gain new AI performance reporting features sooner rather than later says Microsoft. Google Merchant Center may have a bug in its automated validation of products and landing pages. Bing is testing larger favicons for the top sponsored ad. Plus, be careful when clicking on login links, especially from Google Ads - it is dangerous and can steal your login credentials.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Merchant Center Expands Attribute Rules To Automatically Found Products
Google has expanded the attribute rules feature in Google Merchant Center to work for automatically found products. Before, attribute rules only worked for products added through your merchant feeds, but not it works...
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June 2026 Google Webmaster Report
Here is the monthly Google webmaster report - the June 2026 edition - where I cover all the larger SEO and webmaster related Google Search news that you may want to catch up on over the past week. Yes, we had...
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Microsoft: Bing Webmaster Tools AI Reporting To Gain New Features Soon
Microsoft's Fabrice Canel confirmed on LinkedIn last night that more features are coming sooner rather than later around Bing Webmaster Tools AI performance reporting and AI reporting...
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Google Merchant Center Mass Product Page Unavailable Notices Last Night?
Google Merchant Center may have a bug in its automated validation of products and landing pages. Last night, some Google Ads merchants received disapproval notices for "Product page unavailable" even though...
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Bing Tests Larger Favicons For Top Sponsored Ads
Microsoft Bing is testing using a larger favicon format for sponsored ads in the top position. The favicon is about 33% bigger in the top sponsored ad position than in an organic or lower sponsored ad position...
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Warning: Google Ads Phishing Attack For Google Accounts
It is not that uncommon, unfortunately, to see Google Ads that are designed to steal your login credentials for various platforms, including your Google account. Now, when you search for "my business," which is how many businesses login to their Google Business Profile account, you are presented with a Google Ad that will attempt to grab your login credentials and take over your account.
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Doogler At Desk & Computer at GooglePlex
Here is a cute white dog, a Google dog, or also known as a Doogler. You can see the Doogler badge as the dog sits at its desk at the GooglePlex, Google office in California, working at its workstation computer....
Other Great Search Threads:
- A big tip of the Viking hat to @knutmr who not only led the WebIQ project from slides to production, but also somehow managed to author 2 blog posts today. This one goes even deeper on the technical details for folks who are i, Michael Schechter on X
- BS Optimization? Could be worse :-) Tell me more about it all., John Mueller on Bluesky
- On Monday we announced an equity offering for Alphabet - part of our multi-year investment strategy to meet the AI opportunity ahead and support the demand we’re seeing from enterprises and consumers. Pleased to share the offeri, Sundar Pichai on X
- Papercut fixed: Thinking Levels are now available on Gemini across Web, iOS, and Android., Josh Woodward on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Shopify outage disrupts stores, checkouts and admin access
- The new PPC skill set: From keyword manager to system optimizer
- How Google Display exclusions guide AI-driven optimization
- The overlooked business value of SEO and affiliate alignment
- What to do now that AI Overviews turned search into reading sessions
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Active account session controls, ChatGPT Release Notes
- AI has a water problem. Google thinks it has a fix, The Verge
- ‘Close to the Terminator narrative’: The dawn of self-improving AI, Financial Times (Sub)
- How AI Search is Transforming the Role of Reviews in Higher Education, Amsive
- Microsoft and OpenAI broke up — now they’re ready to fight, The Verge
Analytics
- One GTM Container for Multiple Domains, KRM Digital Marketing
Industry & Business
- Google announces water stewardship commitments and initiatives, Google Blog
- Google Equity Raise Exceeds Expectations, Wall Street Journal
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Coherence: Connecting Prose, Pages, and Governed Truth, Schema App Solutions
- Understanding Non-Commodity Content (With B2B Examples), Foundation Inc
- What Data Can't Tell You (But a Conversation Can), Content Marketing Institute
SEO
- Google May 2026 Core Update Analysis: Intent, Market Fit and Source Type Drove the Biggest Visibility Shifts, Aleyda Solis
- Google Ordered To Let Publishers Opt Out Of AI Search, Law360
- GSC's new AI Overview reporting - How can we use this information?, Marie Haynes
- The Columnar Index Is Now the URL Index, Common Crawl Blog
PPC
Search Features
- Amazon will show AI product images when you search for some reason, TechCrunch
- Gemini Go rolling out to replace Google Assistant on Android Go, 9to5Google
- Try these 5 thrifting tips from Google, Google Blog
Other Search
- Search Engines that don't use AI, Matt Tutt
Feedback:
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