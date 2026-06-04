Microsoft Bing is testing using a larger favicon format for sponsored ads in the top position. The favicon is about 33% bigger in the top sponsored ad position than in an organic or lower sponsored ad position.

This test was spotted by Khushal Bherwani, who posted about it on X. I was able to replicate it and to be clear, this only seems to happen on the top sponsored ad, while the lower sponsored ads and even the organic results all have smaller favicons.

Here is my screenshot showing both sizes:

I do like the larger favicon...

Forum discussion at X.