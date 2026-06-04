Warning: Google Ads Phishing Attack For Google Accounts

Jun 4, 2026 - 6:20 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Hacker

It is not that uncommon, unfortunately, to see Google Ads that are designed to steal your login credentials for various platforms, including your Google account. Now, when you search for "my business," which is how many businesses login to their Google Business Profile account, you are presented with a Google Ad that will attempt to grab your login credentials and take over your account.

Again, this is really not common, but I know many of you do this "my business" search and since late last night, this ad has been live and working in stealing businesses' Google account login credentials. So I want to call this one out publicly.

It was spotted by Dan Foland on X who walked us through the process and screens.

All you do is search for [my business] and you get this ad (I tried it in numerous browsers at 6:20am ET - several hours after Dan posted about it) and yes, it comes up:

My Business Google Phishing Ad

Here are Dan's posts that walk you through the hack:

Be careful and do not do this... Go directly to the web site, don't click the ads!

Forum discussion at X.

 

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