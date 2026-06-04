Google Merchant Center Mass Product Page Unavailable Notices Last Night?

Jun 4, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Warehouse Flooded

Google Merchant Center may have a bug in its automated validation of products and landing pages. Last night, some Google Ads merchants received disapproval notices for "Product page unavailable" even though the product page was indeed available.

The notice reads: "Product page unavailable: Ensure your product page can be accessed from desktop and mobile devices and is not restricted from Google crawling."

Arpan Banerjee spotted this across 10 different accounts and asked on X, "Is there a bug in Google Merchant as I found mass disapproval for"Product page unavailable" and it seems like a glitch, noticed this overnight in more than 10 accounts."

He shared the screenshot of the notice:

Google Merchant Center Mass Product Page Unavailable

Others noticed this as well, such as Chelsea Harding who posted about this on LinkedIn, who wrote, "I'm seeing a number of Merchant Center accounts this morning suddenly flagging products with "Unavailable product page"disapprovals, despite the landing pages being live and accessible."

I do not see other complaints in the Google Merchant Center Forums.

So maybe this isn't fully widespread? I am not sure. Just take a look at your Merchant Center account to be sure. I wonder if this has to do with the Shopify outage from yesterday where Google was unable to access product pages?

Forum discussion at X.

 

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