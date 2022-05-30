Daily Search Forum Recap: May 30, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The bigger news is that Google Ads will not serve ads while it is in "under review" status. Google posted a video on why Search Console reporting may fluctuate. Google has new electric bike guidelines for Merchant Center. Google does not have advice on using subdomains for YMYL vs none-YMYL content, or so they say. And today is Memorial Day in the States, so I tried to keep the reporting a bit lighter today and Google and Bing had special logos and themes today for the day.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Doesn't Have Advice On When To Use Subdomains For YMYL Content
Google's John Mueller was asked Myriam Jessier if it makes sense to use subdomains for the YMYL content on a larger site. She asked "if a subdomain talks about a YMYL topic, can it impact the rest of the site?" John Mueller didn't really give an answer, which surprised me a bit - to be honest.
- Google Ads Under Review Status Now Won't Trigger Ads
Google updated its Google Ads policy saying that keywords won't be able to trigger ads until they've been reviewed. This is effective immediately and will be fully ramped up and enforced within a two months period.
- New Google Electric Bikes Guidelines
Google has posted new guidelines to the Google Merchant Center for electric or motorized bikes. You must now list the max speed of the electric bike, if you do not, Google will disapprove the listing and it won't show in Google Shopping. Plus, Google does not allow bikes that go faster than 25 km/h or 15.5 mph.
- Google Video On Why Search Console Graphs Fluctuate
Google's John Mueller posted one of those short question and answer videos the other day, this one was on why do the Google Search Console graphs sometimes fluctuation. The answer is maybe something Google changed on their end or something you changed on your end - no kidding.
- Vlog #175: James Pate On Enterprise SEO Adoption & SEO Driven Taxonomy
In part one with James Pate, we spoke about doing SEO at IBM and using Airtable for managing enterprise SEO data. In part two, we talk about enterprise SEO adoption and SEO driven taxonomy...
- Google Memorial Day Logo With Remembrance Day Poppies
Google has its grayed out logo for Memorial Day today but it also has remembrance day flowers, red poppies, in the footer of the search results. So when you click on the logo or search for [memorial day], you will see these poppies in the footer load.
- Crowds At The GooglePlex
It has been a few years since I have seen such a large crowd, crowded together, at the Google office, the GooglePlex. This photo was taken with the great Peter The Greeter and posted on Instagram. I b
