Daily Search Forum Recap: May 30, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The bigger news is that Google Ads will not serve ads while it is in "under review" status. Google posted a video on why Search Console reporting may fluctuate. Google has new electric bike guidelines for Merchant Center. Google does not have advice on using subdomains for YMYL vs none-YMYL content, or so they say. And today is Memorial Day in the States, so I tried to keep the reporting a bit lighter today and Google and Bing had special logos and themes today for the day.

